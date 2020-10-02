Apex Scientific Acquired By Arch Sciences

02 Oct 2020 | 12.45 pm

Arch Sciences Group has acquired Apex Scientific, a Maynooth company that provides high-end products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and healthcare industries.

Deal consideration was not disclosed. Apex Scientific Ltd’s shareholders are director Andy Pepper (40%), director Suzanne Corcoran (40%) and Eamon McGirl (20%).

The company was established in 2007 and had net worth of €440,000 last December. Headcount was 12 people in 2019 and trade debtors at year-end were €650,000. The two directors shared €278,000 in pay and €107,000 in pension payments last year.

Arch Sciences is part of a portfolio of companies owned by Limerston Capital Partners, and was formerly known as Crawford Scientific. Apex Scientific provides chromatography, sample preparation, liquid handling, application services, after sales service, customer support and training to high-tech sectors and to academic laboratories.

Limerston Capital founding partners João Rosa and Martim Avillez said: “The acquisition of Apex Scientific is another step in the development of Arch Sciences’ strategy to become a global extractables and leachables testing leader with added value laboratory solutions and services.

“The addition of Apex Scientific allows the group to expand its laboratories solutions business outside the UK and gain access to the EU market. We will continue to support the group and its strategy to grow both organically and through further acquisitions.”

Apex chief executive Andy Pepper commented: “It has been a pleasure to work with and develop a relationship with Arch Sciences over the last two years. The acquisition enables us to harness the benefits of being part of the larger Arch Sciences Group, whilst retaining our identity, agility, and commitment to deliver excellent products and services to our customers.”

The Apex management team will remain in place. Arch Sciences chief executive Scott Fletcher added: “Gaining direct access to Ireland will allow us to expand the geographic reach of our lab solutions business and will allow the Apex Scientific customers to access the full services of the broader Arch Sciences Group.”

Arch Sciences Group was advised by Grant Thornton Ireland Corporate Finance and Pinsent Masons.