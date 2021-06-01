Apache Pizza Creating 300 Jobs

01 Jun 2021 | 10.14 am

Apache Pizza is to create 300 jobs over the next six months as the Irish pizza chain plans 20 new store openings.

The business’s expansion plans are being fuelled by rapid growth as customers in lockdown ordered more than five million pizzas from Apache Pizza. Online sales increased by 12% last year, while overall sales were up by 17% during the first four months of 2021.

Apache Pizza created 195 jobs in 2020 and opened 13 new stores. Founded in Dublin in 1996, the business now has 169 stores around Ireland.

The 300 new jobs will include managerial, customer service and delivery roles. The company is also seeking franchisees and hopes to be employing more than 2,700 people by the end of 2021.

“Apache Pizza is an incredible success story and we are delighted to celebrate 25 years in business this June,” said CEO Martin Lyons.

“Our online sales have grown by 12% because we invested in making online ordering easier and more accessible prior to Covid-19. We capitalised on that throughout the pandemic as people spent more time at home and ordered in.”

Apache Pizza was founded by Robert Pendleton and his wife Emily Gore Grimes. It is now owned by Food Delivery Brands and OKR Group.

Photo: Apache Pizza employees Neeyati Vaghela and Luciana Matos (Pic: Julien Behal)