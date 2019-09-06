Anytime Fitness Opens Clondalkin Gym

06 Sep 2019 | 01.51 pm

Anytime Fitness has opened its third gym in Ireland at the Mill Centre in Clondalkin, Co Dublin, and plans two more in Cork and Kildare in the coming months.

Anytime Fitness gyms are open 24 hours a day, every day of the year, allowing members to work out whenever it suits their lifestyle, and when someone joins they are entitled to use Anytime gyms anywhere else in the world — and in Ireland.

The gym chain was introduced to Ireland by franchisee Aura Holohan Group, setting up in Dun Laoghaire in September 2013. According to the group, people who join an Anytime Fitness club don’t just join a gym — “you’re joining a supportive community of like-minded people who are there to give you the encouragement and motivation you need to reach your goals.”

The Clondalkin facility will be one of the first in the world to introduce a new Anytime Fitness design layout, based on a “guest-centric approach with state of the art equipment, virtual technology and unrivalled strength equipment”.

Apart from the growing Anytime chain, the Aura Holohan Group operates 14 leisure centres, including Aura Leisure Centres and DKIT Sport.