Anti-Fraud Platform Hiring In Dublin

05 Mar 2020 | 10.15 am

American tech company Sift has opened a new EMEA head office in Dublin at the Lennox Building on Richmond Street, to further support its business expansion in Europe.

Sift Science was founded in San Francisco in 2011 and offers an anti-fraud platform to all kinds of companies, from financial through delivery and travel to social media giants such as Twitter.

The company combines big data and machine learning to spot patterns and detect fake accounts, payment fraud, account takeover, and content abuse — which means posting low-quality or malicious online content.

Sift counts notable clients in a range of sectors, including Twitter, Airbnb, Twilio, Instacart, Zillow, and Yelp, and European businesses such as Cabify, Curve, Delivery Hero, and GetYourGuide.

The company is hiring now for its new Dublin location, mostly in sales.

Sales vice president Tonia Luykx said: “Dublin has become a true hub of technology innovation. Having been born and raised in Ireland, I’ve personally witnessed and been part of the amazing developments coming from global technology companies that have made Dublin their European headquarters. As we continue growing our Dublin office, we’re excited to help businesses all over Europe, the Middle East and Africa fight fraud and create better user experiences.”

The Irish expansion is supported with taxpayer cash from IDA Ireland. Chief executive Martin Shanahan added: “Ireland is a hub for international technology and security companies due to the ease of access to a talented and flexible workforce. I am delighted that Sift have chosen Ireland to be the location for their new EMEA headquarters.”

Sift raised $53m in a March 2019 funding round led by New York’s Stripes Group, with participation from existing investors including Union Square Ventures, Insight Venture Partners, and Spark Capital.

Fraud detection is big business, according to chief executive Jason Tan (pictured), with some estimating that the industry will become a $43 billion market by 2023. “This is reflected in the number of investments we’ve seen in the space lately, with machine learning playing a core role,” he said.

“Companies have always had to choose between protecting and growing their business. With Sift, they no longer need to make this tradeoff — they can reduce risk while also improving customer experience.”

The available jobs at Sift are listed here.