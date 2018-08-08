New Startup Funds From Enterprise Ireland

08 Aug 2018 | 10.04 am

Two new Competitive Start Funds operated by Enterprise Ireland will open for applications on Tuesday August 21, with a total of €1m available for overseas entrepreneurs, and startups led by experienced business professionals.

Each fund will provide up to €50,000 in equity funding for up to 10 successful applicants. Applications close on September 4.

The fund for overseas entrepreneurs is a competition for startups based overseas that are willing to relocate to Ireland. As well as securing up to €50k in funding, the successful applicants will participate in a business development programme delivered over three months by DCU Ryan Academy.

The experienced business professionals fund is directed at business people with 25 years or more experience in Ireland or abroad, of which at least 10 years should be at a senior managerial level.

HPSU start manager Sarita Johnston said: “The startup ecosystem in Ireland is a talent-rich community, but we understand that there is a significant number of entrepreneurs that are keen to relocate to Ireland. The CSF for overseas entrepreneurs is specifically for these entrepreneurs and successful applicants from outside the EU will be eligible for a Startup Entrepreneur Visa.

“Similarly, experienced professionals represent a largely untapped segment of the entrepreneurial community in Ireland. They bring key skills and resources to startups that we don’t necessarily see among younger founders. This CSF call was created specifically to support these entrepreneurs who bring something different to the table.”

Details of both of the new funds are available at the Enterprise Ireland website.