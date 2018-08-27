Anam Technologies Taps EI For €350,000

27 Aug 2018 | 09.10 am

Enterprise Ireland has invested €350,000 in Anam Technologies aimed at facilitating the network security and firewall company’s global expansion.

Agency chief executive Julie Sinnamon commented: “Our ambition is that this investment will help Anam to accelerate their growth plans, optimising their growth potential in global markets.”

The investment was effected through Ard Suas Holdings Ltd, the Anam Technologies parent company.

Recent filings also indicate that the company raised €2m in equity funding in December 2017. On that occasion Kellysan Enterprises in Mount Merrion, Co Dublin, and Mohd Razali Abdul Rahman, with an address in Kuala Lumpar, each invested €1m in Ard Suas Holdings, which in turn forwarded the money to Anam Technologoies.

Anam provides software and managed services which protect all sorts of networks, including mobile networks, from fraud, attack, and security breaches.

Anam has secured contracts with global network operators such as Hutchison Global Communications, Deutsche Telekom, Digicel, Orange International Carriers, Tele2 Russia and Telenor.

Executive chairman Darragh Kelly said: “Anam is focused on maintaining our position as the number one firewall vendor worldwide. This funding will enable us to further develop our analytics portfolio and to continue our global expansion.”

Anam’s R&D board, led by Professor Gerry Byrne, former dean of engineering at UCD, will be coordinating the research project. Byrne added: “The ICT sector is a high growth area at the moment, with fraud and security being the hot topic in the telecommunications industry, and Anam are world renowned as the best-in-class provider.”

Employment at Anam Technologies increased from 24 to 33 people through 2016. The company booked a loss of €1.2m in 2016, bringing accumulated losses to €5.7m off an equity capital base of €4.9m.

Photo: Darragh Kelly (right) and chairman Noel Kelly.