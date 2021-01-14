An Post’s ‘Send Love’ Cards Are Back

14 Jan 2021 | 01.28 pm

An Post will distribute five million prepaid postcards to every household in the country, in a return of the scheme it launched in the first lockdown in March 2020.

Every household will receive two free cards, one with a printed design and one blank for decorating.

There’s a new wrinkle included in Postcards 2.0, aimed at SMEs. Discounts on parcel labels are being increased from 25% to 34% with immediate effect, and An Post Commerce can also provide expert insights based on real life learnings from SMEs on business successes and challenges in the Covid environment, such as better trading online, building on new customer relationships and worldwide shipping.

An Post’s Julie Gil said: “We’re delighted to present our second free set of postcards for customers, and this time we are inviting everyone to enjoy making their greeting extra-special with their own personal design. “We saw wonderful artwork on the postcards last year so we’re giving customers of all ages the space to be even more creative this time around.”

“Our postmen and postwomen will continue to provide community focus supports including check-ins, newspaper delivery and free post for nursing home residents so that we can all stay connected while staying apart. We’ll leave no-one behind.”

Delivery of the postcards to homes, homeless hubs, nursing and care homes and prisons commences on January 20.