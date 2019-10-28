28 Oct 2019 | 10.00 am
An Post’s Emissions Target Is Zero
'Replacing our urban fleet with electric vans and delivery tricycles is the first step on the road to zero'
Sponsored Content
An Post continues to transform its business, moving from the old world of letters and cash payments to the digital world of eCommerce, parcels and financial services. An Post’s purpose is to act for the common good and to improve quality of life now and for generations to come.
We have pledged to eliminate carbon emissions from our letter and parcels operations within a decade. To achieve this, we set out the An Post Eco Plan, a clear vision for a brighter, cleaner future within our work, our communities and our planet.
Phase one began in the heart of Dublin City. We now deliver all mail between the Royal Canal and Grand Canal using our new fleet of zero- emissions vehicles. That’s 60,000 private and business addresses receiving zero-emissions deliveries already. We will also establish zero- emission deliveries in other cities and towns, including Cork, Galway, Limerick, Kilkenny and Waterford, by the end of 2020.
We want to be a model leader and encourage others to work towards a zero-emissions business. Replacing our urban fleet with electric vans and delivery tricycles is the first step on the road to zero. To achieve our Eco Plan targets, we have invested €250,000 and will save 100 tonnes of CO2 in our initial phase.
Eco Plan Phasing — What’s Next?
- 750 electric vehicles (delivery vans and cycles) to replace urban fleet by 2022, 200 of which will be on the streets this year.
- Assisting the public in their journey towards a zero-emissions lifestyle by providing customers with electric vehicle charging points at An Post locations throughout the country.
- Eco-Driving training for all drivers to ensure best practise driving in all vehicles and for all road and weather conditions. l The installation of solar panels on An Post buildings, sharing the financial benefits with local community-based environmental initiatives.
Growing eCommerce Parcels Traffic
As Masters of Delivery, our ambition to eliminate carbon emissions is also being matched by a major growth in online shopping, with eCommerce parcel traffic up 40% year-on-year. The Christmas season will see further expected growth of 40% in parcels traffic, showing the importance of taking decisive action on climate action plans across the country.
Reducing the carbon footprint in transport is one of Ireland’s most pressing challenges, and An Post’s Eco Plan will make a real, practical difference to our customers, our communities and our staff. Customers will enjoy the same friendly and prompt service, as well as parcel deliveries six days a week, and Post Office pick-up and Parcel Locker delivery options to suit your lifestyle.
Sustainable Development Champions
In addition to our own Eco Plan, An Post has been named as one of Ireland’s 12 inaugural Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Champions by Richard Bruton, the Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment. The programme raises awareness of SDGs and demonstrates through the work of the Champions how everyone in society can take action and make a difference to our planet.
An Post focuses primarily on the five SDGs most relevant to the postal industry: Climate Action, Decent Work, Sustainable Cities and Communities, Innovation and Partnerships, and Responsible Production and Consumption.
In addition to the expansion of its zero-emissions fleet and better buildings plans, An Post is also involved in numerous programmes involving native species forestry, solar energy production, the replacement of air-conditioning gases with environmentally friendly alternatives, and support for international initiatives to improve the lives and security of women in developing countries.
Pictured: An Post uses a new fleet of zero emissions vehicles for mail delivery in central Dublin. Pictured with postwoman Gemma Lalor are An Post CEO David McRedmond (left) and minister Richard Bruton