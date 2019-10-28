We have pledged to eliminate carbon emissions from our letter and parcels operations within a decade. To achieve this, we set out the An Post Eco Plan, a clear vision for a brighter, cleaner future within our work, our communities and our planet.

Phase one began in the heart of Dublin City. We now deliver all mail between the Royal Canal and Grand Canal using our new fleet of zero- emissions vehicles. That’s 60,000 private and business addresses receiving zero-emissions deliveries already. We will also establish zero- emission deliveries in other cities and towns, including Cork, Galway, Limerick, Kilkenny and Waterford, by the end of 2020.

We want to be a model leader and encourage others to work towards a zero-emissions business. Replacing our urban fleet with electric vans and delivery tricycles is the first step on the road to zero. To achieve our Eco Plan targets, we have invested €250,000 and will save 100 tonnes of CO2 in our initial phase.