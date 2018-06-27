27 Jun 2018 | 02.19 pm

An Post is the new title sponsor for the Irish Book Awards, after agreeing a three-year headline sponsorship deal.

The deal will see An Post support authors, publishers, booksellers, local bookshops, authors, postal and post office staff in promoting reading to people of all ages. The Irish Book Awards have been held annually for the past 13 years and are organised into several categories, including ‘Novel of the Year’, ‘Children’s’, ‘Poetry’ and ‘Popular Fiction’.

This year, a new Irish Language category is being added to the roster of awards. It will be entitled ‘The Love Leabhar Gaeilge Irish Language Book of the Year’.

Hundreds of books are submitted for consideration annually. Among those who have graced the Irish Book Awards stage in recent years are Cecelia Ahern, Graham Norton and Sebastian Barry.

The winners of the Irish Book Awards are announced at an annual awards ceremony in Dublin every November, which is broadcast on RTÉ television. In addition to category winners, two special awards are also announced at the event.

The Bob Hughes Lifetime Achievement Award recognises the contribution of distinguished Irish writers and poets, while the International Recognition Award is a special award made to international authors who have contributed substantially to the ‘health and wealth’ of the Irish book trade.

David McRedmond, CEO of An Post, said that at the heart of An Post is the written word. “Books connect people as An Post connects people, and we share is a love for connection and community,” he continued.

“‘Readers Wanted’ is the cry of the awards this year and we will support this across our business with enthusiasm and creativity.”

Maria Dickenson, chairperson of the Irish Book Awards, said that the new An Post partnership is a wonderful fit. “We are delighted to team up with a nationally recognised brand that will help us to spread the word about reading and put more books in the hands of readers,” she added.

Submissions for The An Post Irish Book Awards 2018 are now being accepted via www.irishbookawards.ie and every publisher in Ireland is invited to nominate books for the publicly voted categories. The closing date for applications is Friday, September 7.

Photo (l-r): Alastair Giles, Irish Book Awards, Debbie Byrne, An Post Retail, Maria Dickenson and David McRedmond (Pic: Andres Poveda)