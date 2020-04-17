An Post Reports €66m Net Profit

17 Apr 2020 | 12.10 pm

An Post has reported annual turnover of €892m for 2019 and a net profit of €66m after booking a €40m gain from the sale of its stake in Gift Voucher Shop.

At year-end, the company had positive cash on its balance sheet of €143m. However, An Post expects a material decline in revenues during 2020 because of the impact of Covid-19.

The focus on new business saw new financial services grow by 20% year-on-year, offsetting decline in legacy social welfare of 5.5%. Mail volume declined 6% year-on year while parcel delivery volume increased by 30%. The company said ‘mail-centric’ employees have reduced by c.1,000 since 2017 while c.620 staff have been added to the parcels unit.

In October 2019 An Post opened its first automated Parcel Hub in Dublin, processing up to 150,000 parcels per day at the Christmas peak.

CEO David McRedmond (pictured) commented: “In 2019 we accelerated the transformation of An Post. The focus on e-commerce saw parcel volumes up 30% over the prior year and the Post Office network is replacing traditional revenues with new products and financial services.

“Operating costs are shifting into the new areas of growth and the business is strongly cash positive. Our plan for 2020 is for rapid digital development across all services, the move to a new HQ, and the launch of the long-term strategy based on sustainable goals.

“However, COVID-19 has changed all our lives. While we expect a negative financial impact from mail volume decline, only partially offset by strong parcel growth, the strengthened balance sheet underpins the company.”

Peter Quinn, chief financial officer, said The company will withstand the Covid-19 crisis and return to its strategic olan to continue the success of the business.