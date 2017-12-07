07 Dec 2017 | 01.27 pm

An Post has launched a new mails product called Reach+, which enables customers to send 2,000 cards or letters for a flat rate of 57c per item.

Officially launched earlier this week, An Post put together a clever marketing campaign to promote Reach+. Marketers received a ‘music stage’ mailing and downloaded an augmented reality app, from where a virtual Gavin James appeared in front of them, on the stage, performing his hit song ‘Nervous’. They were also invited to an exclusive gig this week, where the Choice Music Award winning Irish artist played to 250 guests in Dublin’s GPO.

“A very special invite and an extra-special event, initiated with a simple letter,” explained An Post mail media business development manager, Éibhín Eviston.

“In this digital world, the impact of post is more powerful than ever, and measurable too. Reach+ will make a real different to SMEs and larger Irish businesses, and startups too.”

Photo: Gavin James (centre), with Garrett Bridgeman and Éibhín Eviston, An Post