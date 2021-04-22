An Post Publishes Sustainability Report

22 Apr 2021 | 04.35 pm

An Post has launched its second Sustainability Report highlighting the role the company is playing in the national drive for carbon reduction and its commitment to sustainable living.

An Post also marked World Earth Day with two special ‘For People, For Planet’ stamps, which mark Ireland’s commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

According to the company, achievements in 2020 included:

• Zero emissions postal deliveries extended beyond Dublin to city centres in Waterford and Kilkenny

• Launch of the An Post Green Hub

• Operating Ireland’s largest EV fleet with 1,012 electric vehicles and 110 electric trikes in the An Post fleet

• Narrowed the gender pay gap to 1.41% in 2020 (3.7% in 2019)

• 100% renewable energy used in An Post buildings

• Ranked sixth in Ireland by the Carbon Disclosure Project – an increase in ranking by six places since 2019

• A new sustainable procurement policy which audits suppliers in relation to SDGs

• Zero waste to landfill for the third consecutive year

• Water usage reduced by 31% compared to 2019.

CEO David McRedmond commented: “Our sustainability strategy is visible every day. The big commitment to replace the biggest fleet in the country with electric vehicles can be seen on the streets of Ireland’s cities and towns.

“We have work to do on building a circular economy, working with suppliers to ensure less waste and energy usage as online shopping grows exponentially. Green Hub is a great example of combining our commercial role, in this case selling financial services, with a commitment to sustainability by helping our customers retrofit their homes.

“My own commitment to Decent Work has been forged by the great employees in An Post and by their unions. The right to a decent job with good terms and conditions is fundamental to a sustainable society.”

McRedmond added: “An Post will continue to fight against the excesses of the gig economy, and in contrast promote the dignity and respect of the postal profession, both for the sake of employees and customers. We will adapt to a new changing world with hybrid work policies, using the best technology, and driving efficiency in all we do. But above all to be human. That, to us, is sustainability.”

Photo: David McRedmond with postwoman Laura Fitzsimons. (Pic: Maxwells)