An Post Publishes Gender Pay Gap Report

22 Oct 2019 | 01.09 pm

An Post has launched its first Gender Pay Gap Report, which shows that the gender pay gap at the company is 3.7%.

The company says that this compares with 20% globally, 17.9% in the United Kingdom, 16% in the European Union and 13.9% in Ireland.

Chief of staff Aoife Beirne said: “By publishing this report now, we are publicly committing to full gender equality. Over the last three years, we recognised the need for a more inclusive workplace, one that is sustainable into the future and to closing the gender pay gap. We want our customers to know that equality is one of our core values.”

An Post says that over the last two years an all-male management board has moved to a 50/50 gender balance, and that there’s a 50/50 gender split across graduate recruits. The company has appointed a Diversity & Inclusion Manager and Talent & Resourcing Manager and senior management have undergone bias awareness training.

Men make up 75% of An Post staff, and two-thirds of the senior management group.

CEO David McRedmond stated: “We want to be a leader in gender equality, and as Ireland changes so must An Post to become an exemplar for equal opportunity. We are eliminating bias in our communication and we are implementing an action plan company-wide.”

Photo: Aoife Byrne (foreground) with An Post colleagues. (Pic: Maxwells)