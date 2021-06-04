An Post Parcels Volume Doubles

04 Jun 2021 | 08.42 am

An Post increased revenue by 2.6% to €915m in 2020 but Covid impacts reduced operating profit to €33m from €80m the year before.

The company said parcels growth of 100% was partially offset by a decline in letter volumes of 7%, and trading declines in the Post Office network due to Covid restrictions.

Exceptional charges amounted to €27m and the net loss after depreciation and finance charges was €18m.

The company said the pandemic adversely impacted results by over €50m, due to PPE costs, replacement staff costs, reduced Post Office transactions and a postponed price increase.

An Post said Q1 2021 revenue has advanced is up 11% year-on-year, reflecting continued high parcel volumes and a recovery in letter volumes.

CEO David McRedmond (pictured) commented: “2020 for An Post was all about being a public service. While the costs from Covid were a major hit on the organisation, An Post’s strong financial recovery in the previous few years meant the costs could be fully funded from our balance sheet.

“The revenue growth showed continuing momentum in An Post’s strategy which has accelerated even further in 2021. We have ambitious plans, and the momentum, to grow the business as an essential infrastructure for Ireland.”

The 2020 Annual Report discloses that An Post is the the unusual position for a semi-state of having a fully funded pension plan. Plan assets increased by €240m through 2020 to €3.78bn. Defined benefit liabilities are estimated at €3.69bn.