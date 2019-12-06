An Post Opens New Parcel Hub In Dublin

06 Dec 2019 | 01.48 pm

An Post has opened a new international parcel hub in Dublin, a 50,000 square metre facility that can handle up to 120,000 items each day.

The new Dublin Parcel Hub will be a gateway for incoming and outgoing national and international parcels, and the company says its opening is a key milestone in its transformation from the old world of letters to a new world of e-commerce logistics.

Over Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend, the hub handled more than one million parcels generated by online shoppers from both Irish and international online retailers.

Mails and parcels managing director Garrett Bridgeman said: “An Post’s vision is to continue to drive growth and expertise as the e-commerce backbone of Ireland for shippers and shoppers. With parcel volumes growing at 40% per annum, An Post needed to make a step change to parcel automation. We believe that Ireland can become a world leader in e-commerce and the DPH is an important milestone in this development.

“We’re the market leader in the parcel sector in Ireland, with more than 40% market share and we have the trade agreements in place to connect 280,000 Irish businesses to 200 countries worldwide through the global postal network.”

Chief executive David McRedmond added: “The European Investment Bank recently approved a €40m loan to support An Post’s transformation strategy and we will invest this, and additional funds from our own resources, to rebuild our entire network over the next five years to remain in step with the rapidly emerging global e-commerce landscape.”

The new hub transforms parcel handling from a largely manual operation to a 90% automated process. According to An Post, its Beumer Technology enables 13,000 parcels to be processed every hour, is self-learning and can recognise all Irish locations. Once processed, parcels are despatched directly from the Dublin Parcel Hub to local delivery units.

In 2018, the company handled more than 30 million parcels, up 42% on the previous year, and expects similar growth in the next period.

Photo: David McRedmond (left) with EU trade commissioner Phil Hogan. (Pix: Maxwell Photography)