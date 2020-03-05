An Post Money Offering 5.9% Loans

05 Mar 2020 | 11.07 am

An Post Money, the financial services arm of An Post, has launched a new loan product with the lowest rate on offer in Ireland.

The rate is 5.9% for loans of €20,000 to €75,000. The rate is on offer from March 5 to May 3.

The company said the new offering is tailored for customers who are in the market for a new car, want to make some home improvements or to pay off their existing debt with a single loan.

An Post has launched the loan with a full digital application and drawdown process which allows customers to receive funds directly into their account within 24 hours of approval.

Details are available at www.AnPost.com/money or at post offices.

Debbie Byrne (pictured), managing director of An Post Retail, said the launch of the new loan highlights An Post’s commitment to providing a real alternative for customers for their banking needs.

“We have shown through the success of An Post Money and our current account, foreign exchange and credit card services that we can be a real presence in every community and offer real value for customers,” said Byrne.