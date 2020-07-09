An Post Money And AIB Debut New Commercials

09 Jul 2020 | 11.56 am

An Post Money is out to promote itself as an alternative to traditional banks with its new ad campaign, ‘More Than A Bank’.

The campaign featuring Angela Scanlon (pictured), originated by Folk Wunderman Thompson, reaches across TV, online, VOH and OOD. It tells consumers that “they deserve more than a bank”, and focuses on how An Post Money offers an alternative to traditional banks and can support people and communities.

FWT creative partner Karl Waters said: “An Post Money have more branches than any bank and is generally regarded as one of Ireland’s most beloved businesses. And when it comes to products, they can go toe-to-toe with the banks in Ireland. They truly are more than a bank. This campaign is about telling that story.”

An Post brand communication manager Ailish McGlew added: “At An Post Money we always want to communicate and demonstrate the unique role we fulfil within Irish communities. Our goal is to continue to provide financial services which help Irish people to bank and live well today and in the future with fair, people-centred products.”

Meanwhile, AIB Bank has launched a campaign featuring individual stories themed Stories of Brave.

The bank says the campaign will feature “a series of real-life stories highlighting the brave people behind businesses in Ireland; those who have shown strength and courage in the course of their day-to-day growing their business and navigating it through the host of obstacles and economic shocks and events that arise”.

The first commercial centres on Tipperary farmer Ger Leahy. What began as a small tillage farm in the early 2000s today produces 4,000 tons of barley, oats, wheat and rape seed, supplying Glanbia, Dairygold and Flahavans, along with other major clients.

AIB’s head of agriculture Tadhg Buckley commented: “We are delighted to be working with Ger to highlight and pay tribute to the often untold and under-appreciated hard work that farmers of all types continue to do to feed our nation as well as support employment and activity within their local communities.”