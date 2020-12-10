An Post Mobile Launches ‘€15 Unlimited’

10 Dec 2020 | 09.13 am

An Post Mobile is offering a new pre-pay deal costing €15 per month for unlimited 4G data, calls and texts, plus a selection of mobile phones for Christmas gifts. .

The ‘€15 Unlimited’ deal offers users switching to An Post Mobile their first month free. Buyers can have a new SIM and number or switch their existing number. The offer is open until 31 January 2021, and the €15 per month top-up can be arranged automatically.

Among the handsets on offer as part of the package are the Samsung A21 (pictured) for €129.95 as part of the package, and refurbished iPhones from MintPlus such as the iPhone X 64Gb from €549, the iPhone 8 from €299, or the iPhone 7 32Gb from €199. The lowest priced phone on offer is the Alcatel 20.03 priced at €39.95.

New customers can sign up to An Post Mobile at any Post Office or online here.