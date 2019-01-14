An Post Launches Direct Mail Competition

14 Jan 2019 | 12.51 pm

An Post is teaming up with the Institute Of Advertising Practitioners In Ireland (IAPI) to launch a new competition using direct mail.

Called The Direct Challenge, the competition asks creatives, planners and executives to create a winning direct mail campaign for the charity of their choice. Participants need to enter a team of three through www.thedirectchallenge.ie and submit their campaign by February 14. Entry is free.

The winning team will be flown to this year’s Cannes Lions advertising/creative festival, with accommodation and a full week’s pass. The team’s chosen charity will also win a direct mail campaign worth €20,000.

The campaign entries will be judged by a panel of advertising experts, among them John Fanning, Gai Griffin and Charley Stoney.

Trevor Beattie will head up the panel. Beattie is the man behind the successful FCUK advertising campaigns.

“Already, the response has been fantastic,” said Eibhin Eviston (pictured), mail media manager at An Post. “It really is a once in a lifetime opportunity for advertising creative teams.”

There is no limit to the number of teams that can enter the competition from the one agency.