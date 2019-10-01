An Post Insurance Ads Highlight Human Touch

01 Oct 2019 | 11.50 am

An Post Insurance has unveiled a new identity and messaging, which will be communicated via a national advertising campaign.

The new message from An Post Insurance is ‘Human About Insurance’, which will feature prominently in the TV campaign created for it by JWT Folk.

Over the next five weeks, one new 30 second and two new 20 second TV commercials will air on all leading channels, including RTE, TV3, Sky and select video-on-demand channels.

The commercials will attempt to empathise with the frustrations that many drivers and homeowners experience with their current providers and show how An Post Insurance offers better, more relatable, customer experiences.

An Post Insurance is a subsidiary of An Post and rebranded from One Direct Insurance in late 2015. Earlier this year, An Post also launched a group rebrand, which included the launch of two sub-brand, An Post Money and An Post Commerce.

Speaking about the new An Post Insurance campaign, Gary Finnerty (pictured), head of marketing with An Post Insurance, said that it communicates the company’s business philosophy.

“We bring together the best in people, technology, competitive products and processes backed up by a great support service that treats customers as human beings and not as numbers or algorithms,” Finnerty added.

An Post Insurance has more than 170,000 policy holders. Employing 160+ staff, it also operates 25 retail outlets nationwide.

An Post Insurance offers a range of car, home, life, travel and pet insurance products, as well as other auxiliary insurance services.

Pic: Maxwell Photography