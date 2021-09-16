An Post Campaign Has Sustainable Focus

16 Sep 2021 | 11.52 am

An Post is putting its green credentials front and centre in its latest advertising campaign, Living Leaves a Mark.

Ad agency Folk Wunderman Thompson has created a TV commercial that features a commissioned piece of street art by Holly Pereira. The mural ([pictured) highlights “the steps that An Post has taken to become a pioneer in sustainability,” says Folk.

In recent years, An Post has built up out Ireland’s largest electric fleet, set up the Green Hub to help people transform their homes for greener living, and has had post men and women checking in on the elderly and vulnerable in their communities — and even turning their hand to beekeeping.

An Post retail managing director Debbie Byrne said: “We are committed to having a positive environmental and social impact with equality for all, thus securing a more sustainable future for generations to come. We believe in enabling and making it easier for consumers to live more sustainably too.

“The Green Hub, a one stop shop for home energy upgrades with Ireland’s lowest green loan rate, is one such example. The ‘Living Leaves a Mark’ campaign brings together the many strands of An Post’s sustainability programme across doing, enabling and caring, guiding us to be better ancestors for generations to come.”

Folk managing director Enda Kelly added: “This campaign illustrates how An Post is striving to leave a positive and sustainable mark on the communities that it serves in every corner of Ireland.”