An Post Adds Second Parcels Hub

12 Nov 2020 | 11.53 am

An Post has completed construction of the country’s largest e-commerce campus with the opening of a second parcel processing centre in Dublin.

The facility is located at the Dublin Mails Centre, beside the new automated Dublin Parcel Hub which opened last November The campus is now handling 2.5 million parcels each week.

The opening is the completion of a €30m investment programme that aims to pivot the postal service’s re-orientation towards e-commerce parcels and packages and away from the traditional letter delivery.

Mails and parcels managing director Garrett Bridgeman (pictured) said the type of smaller parcel handled by the new centre — padded envelopes and smaller boxed items — is growing really quickly in terms both of outgoing volumes from Irish companies selling worldwide and incoming online shopping from all over the globe.

“We have been preparing and significantly investing in our technology and infrastructure capability all year to support businesses post Brexit on January 1. We will be able to manage the changes that Brexit will bring for businesses and consumers in a seamless way,” he added.

Sorting staff at the centre have been retrained to operate the Beumer Packet Processor at the core of the operation, a system that can handle 100,000 items daily, can recognise Irish locations, eircodes and Irish language addresses, and can cope with a variety of sizes and formats.

Pic: Maxwells