Amsterdam Flagship For PREM Group Hotels

15 Jan 2020 | 10.36 am

Dublin hotel company PREM Group is to open its European flagship hotel in Amsterdam next June, the 16th of its Premier Suites hotels to open on the mainland of Europe.

Premier Suites Plus Amsterdam will be located in the new HourGlass Building, now under construction in the heart of the city’s financial district on Buitenveldertselaan.

According to PREM Group, the HourGlass “is expected to become one of the most iconic buildings in Amsterdam due to its impressive shape, materials used, and imaginative architecture”.

The hotel will have 88 one-bed rooms, 26 two-bedroom apartments and 1 three-bedroom apartment, designed with the medium to long stay business traveller in mind. Each will have a fully equipped kitchen, a modern living area with TV, and luxury hotel bed from the Seventh Heaven range.

Bathrooms are equipped with a power shower and luxurious toiletries. A housekeeping service will be offered once a week, with a reception team on call 24/7.

Chief executive Jim Murphy said: “Premier Suites are ideal for corporate relocations, giving longer staying guests the freedom and space of their own living quarters. They are also suitable for families and groups of friends taking a city break.

“The extended stay sector is growing rapidly globally, with increasing numbers of travellers seeking a more flexible and spacious alternative to traditional hotel accommodation, without having to compromise on the comfort and facilities they associate with hotels. We have extensive experience in the aparthotel space, and Premier Suites Plus Amsterdam will be our 16th product within this offering and will in fact be our flagship property due to its luxurious finish, fit out and prime location.”

The HourGlass Building was designed by architects Dam & Partners and incorporates 21,000 sq m of office space of which 15,500 will be occupied by the law firm Loyens & Loeff. There will also be 700 sq m of retail and catering space, bicycle storage and 148 car parking spaces.

Hotels in Ireland owned by PREM Group include Tulfarris Hotel and Golf Resort, Wicklow, Osprey Hotel, Naas, Cahernane House Hotel, Killarney, and The Hoban Hotel, Kilkenny. Altogether, the group has 38 properties and 11 hotel brands with a total of 2,990 beds in Ireland, England, Scotland, Belgium, and The Netherlands.

It employs 1,300 people and forecasts turnover of around €70m for 2020.