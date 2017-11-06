06 Nov 2017 | 03.30 pm

The American Chamber of Commerce Ireland has launched a new online platform to highlight the corporate social responsibility (CSR) practices of its members.

The official launch of the resource took place today, attended by Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald and a number of Irish-based US EMEA companies, including Dropbox, Intel and Accenture.

The platform aims to highlight the CSR work being carried out around the country and to promote best practice and knowledge-sharing in this space. It also contains a ‘social impact activity wall’ that allows American Chamber member companies to showcase in real time their social impact programmes, as well as testimonials from companies and their Irish charity partners.

“I welcome the thought leadership provided by the American Chamber membership in this space with initiative like this,” said the Tánaiste. “It helps to build a more inclusive Ireland, to make Ireland a better place in which to do business, and benefits local communities and the environment.”

Mark Redmond, American Chamber CEO, said that chamber members will be able to use the platform to broaden awareness of the action and impact of their CSR programmes.

“Chamber members play a crucial role in this area, from the STEM programmes in schools right through to supporting training schemes, and promoting upskilling and access back into the workforce. This platform is the next step on this pathway to further collaboration.”

According to research carried out by the chamber last year, over 7,300 community projects are supported by US companies in Ireland. The new online resource uses Twitter hashtag #AmCham4Impact to find and populate the site with examples of CSR activities.

Photo: (from left) Alastair Blair, Accenture; Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald; Adrienne Gormley, Dropbox; and Annrai O’Toole, Workday (Pic: Conor McCabe)