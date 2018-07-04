American Chamber Honours Pearse Lyons

04 Jul 2018 | 02.57 pm

The American Chamber of Commerce Ireland has marked US Independence Day 2018 with lunch for 600 people and by awarding the Kennedy-Lemass Medal to the late Pearse Lyons.

The award honours US leaders of Irish heritage who have helped to strengthen the Irish-US relationship.

In 1970, Pearse Lyons emigrated to the US to established Alltech with an initial investment of $10,000 and an intent to focus on improving animal, crop and human health performance. Alltech now has 6,000 employees, with two sites in Ireland.

Chamber president Barry O’Sullivan described Lyons as someone who truly lived the American Dream. “We will continue to be inspired by the legacy of individuals such as Dr Lyons who had the courage and skills to turn a vision into a reality,” he added.

Mark Lyons, who has taken over running Alltech, said his father was passionate about Ireland and the United States and spent his life promoting both countries around the world. “He had an extraordinary ability to bring people from all walks of life together to make a difference in the world,” he said. “This was especially true when it came to cultivating and supporting scientific, ag tech and agricultural endeavours between both countries.”

The Chamber president also spoke about the importance the US-Irish relationship in the current global political and economic environment. “From Brexit to cyber security, there are a number of external risks that make Ireland’s relationship with the US now more important than ever,” said O’Sullivan

“One of the greatest strategic decisions Ireland has ever taken was to open our economy and innovate our way to prosperity. Ireland’s support for R&D is today helping businesses around the country to grow, demonstrating the continued commitment to an environment that encourages innovation.

“Ireland has also outpaced better resourced international competitors by welcoming people, capital and best-practice technology from overseas, demonstrating that inclusion is essential for progress. To sustain our Irish Advantage, all hearts and minds are needed, so that together we can be the best we can be. This means realising our full STEM potential for both males and females while also building capability in disadvantaged communities.

“The other area that is critical to our continued competitiveness is investment. Ireland needs Dublin to be a city of global importance and Dublin needs investment in its infrastructure. Let’s make bold choices for the common good and drive on without delay.”

Photo: Deirdre Lyons with the Kennedy-Lemass Medal. (Pix: Conor McCabe Photography)