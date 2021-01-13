AMCS Obtains SOC 1 Type II Accreditation

13 Jan 2021 | 02.46 pm

Software and vehicle technology provider AMCS has been certified compliant with SOC I Type II standards, indicating that it operates best practice controls and procedures in ensuring a customer-centred approach to operations.

SOC 1 Type II is an internationally recognised standard that examines internal business controls. The audit is focused on controls which are intended to meet the needs of the management and auditors of AMCS’s customers. The report validates the suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of the company’s controls.

Director of business processes Leonard Dolan (pictured) commented: “Building trust among our customers and stakeholders is more than just good business practice; it is absolutely integral to our continued success. AMCS is a leader in our industry and we are proud to be the first software company in our sector to obtain the SOC I Type II accreditation.

“The accreditation focuses on specific customers, and we would encourage existing and potential customers to work with us in obtaining this additional assurance for their specific business.

“AMCS is currently in the process of obtaining SOC 2 Type II, which will evaluate controls relevant to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy. We plan to obtain this in Q2 2021.”

AMCS is based in Castletroy, Co Limerick and has offices in North America, Europe and Australia, providing integrated software and vehicle technology for the waste, recycling and resource industries. The company has 2,750 customers in 22 countries and employs more than 550 people in 11 countries.