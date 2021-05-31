AMCS Group Acquires Dataset Solutions

31 May 2021 | 01.34 pm

AMCS in Limerick, a global supplier of integrated software and vehicle technology for the waste, recycling and resource industries, has announced the acquisition of Dataset Solutions. No consideration was disclosed.

Founded in 1986, UK-registered Dataset Solutions Ltd develops software that assists the routing operations of waste companies.

The company is located in Dublin and has a second office in Wrexham. According to Dataset, over 60% of waste businesses in Ireland use its software.

Founder Tim Rafferty (62) has run Dataset since 1986, the year he designed and installed his first waste system.

According to Creditsafe, the shareholders in Dataset Solutions Ltd are Tim Rafferty (30%), George Hassall (50%), lead software developer Michael Lysaght (10%) and Paul O’Flaherty (10%). The company had net assets of £89,000 in March 2020.

Rafferty also owns with Fiona O’Callaghan Timarco Ltd, an Irish company connected to Dataset Solutions. Timarco’s net worth in December 2019 was €490,000

Jimmy Martin (pictured), CEO and co-founder of the AMCS Group, commented: “We are delighted to expand our business with the acquisition of Dataset Solutions, which enables us to further grow our Irish presence and expand our overall global business in 22 countries.”

AMCS is headquartered in Ballysimon, Co Limerick, Ireland, with offices in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company employs over 600 people across 11 countries.