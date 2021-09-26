Ambr Eyewear Wins Blackrock Village Pop-Up

26 Sep 2021 | 10.30 am

Ambr Eyewear has secured a prime shopping unit in the newly refurbished Blackrock Village Centre in Blackrock, County Dublin.

The prize is courtesy of the support local campaign, Champion Green, and Aviva Life & Pensions. The chairman of the judging panel was Duncan Graham, managing director of Retail Excellence.

Over 50 small business owners entered the competition to secure a rent-free retail outlet for six months.

The SME owners, Sacha Cahill and Dan Nugent, are now preparing to stock the new retail outlet, which comes rent-free for six months, including over the important festive shopping period.

Free parcel sending for one year within Ireland and a free local direct-mail campaign from An Post Commerce is also part of the prize package to support online omni-channel retailing.

Champion Green launched one year ago to provide business advice and marketing support to SMEs, and to highlight how consumers can make a difference in the recovery of small business post pandemic.

Photo (l-r); Carina Galavan of Aviva Life & Pensions, Sacha Cahill and Dan Nugent, and Duncan Graham.