Amazon Planning 1,000 Hires In Dublin

18 Jun 2018 | 12.22 pm

Amazon has announced that it is creating more than 1,000 permanent new jobs in Ireland over the next two years.

In addition to central Dublin, where Amazon has opened a new 170,000 square foot building, the roles will be based in Amazon locations in North County Dublin, Blanchardstown and Tallaght.

The new jobs doubles the growth target committed to by Amazon in 2016, when the company pledged to hire 500 people in two years, and did so nine months ahead of schedule.

The new roles currently include Software Development Engineers, Network Development Engineers, Data Centre Engineers, Support Engineers, Solutions Architects, Systems Engineers, Optical Deployment Engineers, Security Specialists, Big Data Specialists, DevOps Engineers, and a range of technical management positions for both Amazon and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Mike Beary, AWS Ireland country manager, commented: “Today we have more than 2,500 Amazon employees in Ireland supporting customers from Ireland and around the world. Ireland is a great place to do business, and the country’s creative culture and diverse pool of technical skills make it an ideal location for our rapidly expanding business.”

The hiring programme is being subvented with undisclosed funding from taxpayers through IDA Ireland. “We are proud to support companies who invest in our talent and the future of our economy, and create new opportunities for the country to succeed,” said IDA managing director Martin Shanahan.

After first opening an office in Ireland in September 2004, Amazon opened a Customer Service Centre in Cork in April 2006. The Customer Service Centre now spans over 47,500 square feet and employs more than 1,000 people in a variety of roles. In November 2007, Amazon Web Services (AWS) opened its first EU region in Ireland. Currently more than 1,000 Amazon staff in Ireland are engaged in data centre operations.