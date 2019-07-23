Amazon Enables Re-Commerce To Thrive

23 Jul 2019 | 11.44 am

Amazon Marketplace presents entrepreneurs with the opportunity to bypass high street retail altogether. Two of Europe’s most successful Marketplace retailers use the platform, and others such as eBay, to find a new home for second-hand goods.

WebRetailer compiles lists of top sellers in the Amazon marketplace, based on feedback. German vendor Momox was founded by Christian Wegner in 2006 and sells from its warehouses (pictured) second-hand books, apparel, CDs/DVDs, computer and console games.

The company employs 1,000 people, recorded revenue of €200m in 2018, and has bought and sold 190 million items since launching. Momox sells its wares online through shops tailored for German, French and English-speaking buyers, with used books accounting for 60% of its sales.

Wegner founded Momox after selling some books on eBay, where the firm is also a top vendor. Wegner recalls that at the start selling wasn’t a problem but Momox was finding it hard to purchase sufficient CDs, DVDs and games.

The Momox solution was to enable people to type in their product barcodes and Momox would fix the purchase price immediately. Germany accounts for 70% of turnover and Momox also has good traction in Austria, the UK and France.

A similar type of re-commerce business in England is MusicMagpie, which has perfected the business of reselling used goods online, with Amazon marketplace as a key part of the model. The venture launched in 2007 when founders Steve Oliver and Walter Gleeson started buying used CDs and re-selling the online.

MusicMagpie now has a constantly shifting stock of 650,000 CDs, DVDs, books and games. In its financial year 2017/18, the firm recorded revenue of c.£115m, a year-on-year increase of 14%.

The company lists the products on several online sales channels, including Amazon and eBay stores in different countries. With enthusiasm for CDs and DVDs declining rapidly, MusicMagpie has branched into reselling second-hand mobiles, and that activity now accounts for over half of revenue.

Oliver has spoken about his desire to forge a stronger brand identity for MusicMagpie by convincing customers to buy products through his own website rather than through Amazon. “It’s all about trust and people do trust us,” he said in a recent interview.

That said, much of the trust has come from customers being able to rely on Amazon’s infrastructure to back MusicMagpie’s fledgling online sales when it first launched. It’s also one of the big reasons why e-commerce vendors will continue to flock to Amazon’s marketplace to ply their wares online.

ChannelSight Opportunity

Online sales growth presents opportunities for intermediaries who can help hack through the Amazon jungle and provide vendors with a competitive edge. One such player is Dublin company ChannelSight, which had one of the largest VC funding rounds reported in Ireland for Q1 2019.

Based on O’Connell Street, ChannelSight was established in 2013 by John Beckett, Niall O’Gorman and Kieran Dundon, with the latter decamping to Musgrave in 2017. Beckett (pictured below) is renowned for his involvement in developing Ryanair’s first website while he was a schoolboy. Now his product directs consumers from a brand’s digital content to retailers such as Amazon.

ChannelSight calls the technology ‘Where to Buy’. For a brand that isn’t selling and fulfilling orders itself, ChannelSight connects surfers directly to their preferred retailer. The cookie trail tracks the user journey from source to brand interaction, and then through to retailer for the purchase. All the tracking data is fed back into dashboards, so brands can understand what content has the highest sales impact.

It’s an idea with global appeal, which is why CEO Beckett (37)and his colleagues have been so successful in rounding up venture capital. The company announced in March that its Series B funding round amounted to €7m. Company filings year to date document share allotments amounting to €3,500,000.

Of that €3.5m investment, €500,000 came from Nauta Capital, a pan-European VC that invests in early-stage technology companies. Nuata previously invested €1,250,000 in 2015 and €1,550,000 in 2016. Also following on was AIB’s venture capital arm, ACT, whose €1.2m tops up €400,000 invested in 2015 by an AIB seed fund. New to the party is Dutch investor Connected Capital, which has a focus on companies offering B2B SaaS solutions.

Connected Capital’s equity investment was €1,750,000, while also on board are Irish taxpayers through Enterprise Ireland. The state agency invested €350,000 in March 2018 following on from €100,000 invested in 2015, and ChannelSight says EI participated in the Series B round too.

Startup Losses

Scaling up a good idea doesn’t come cheap. ChannelSight Ltd booked a net loss of €2.1m in 2018, bringing total losses since the start to €5.6m. In addition to equity funding of €3.7m, the company’s balance sheet in December 2018 shows loans of €2.5m. That includes funding from London lender, which carries an interest coupon of 11.25%.

Trade debtors at the end of 2018 were €520,000, down 13% year-on-year. The enthusiasm for existing investors to follow on, and for a new investor join in, illustrates that Beckett and his colleagues must be on to something.

Two-thirds of Irish online shoppers purchase on Amazon, a figure that rises to 90% among e-shoppers in the UK and US. It’s no surprise then that entrepreneurs and SMEs in their droves are hitching their wagons to Amazon and staking an e-commerce claim on its online marketplace.

Figures published by Amazon recently suggest that in 2018 two million vendors generated total sales of $160bn in the Amazon Marketplace. The number of SMEs that brought in over $100,000 on Amazon increased to c. 200,000 from 140,000 in 2017, and Amazon says that 25,000 SMEs had in excess of $1m in Marketplace sales.

According to Melanie Fitzgerald, ChannelSight’s digital marketing manager: “Today it’s not a question of ‘should’ your brand be selling on Amazon, but ‘how’ it’s selling on Amazon. It’s not enough to list your products and hope they sell. You need a strategy that involves cross-departmental collaboration, and a whole new set of rules to inform it.

“Too many brands waste time and resources trying to compete with Amazon. Partnering with Amazon is the winning approach, and to get the most out of this partnership, ask yourself this very simple question – what does Amazon want? The answer is that Amazon wants to sell product, so help Amazon sell your product. Unite in putting the customer first, send them engaged traffic and deliver them content that converts.”