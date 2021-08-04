Amazon Drone Deliveries Come Crashing Down

04 Aug 2021 | 01.56 pm

Amazon’s plans to deliver packages with automated drones have run into serious difficulties as 100 employees at the Amazon Prime Air UK division have reportedly been let go amidst internal turmoil.

According to reports in Wired, the drone delivery division has been marked by significant staff turnover and technical difficulties.

Former employees were quoted describing the project as “organised chaos”, “dysfunctional” and “collapsing inwards”.

The company was given permission to begin test flights in the UK in 2016 and opened a large office in Cambridge that same year.

An Amazon spokesman responded to media reports by confirming that the Prime Air UK division was still operational but refused to comment on the headcount.

Making the drones flight ready required scores of data analysts to sift through hours of flight footage to identify threats like other flying objects, humans and animals and then use machine learning to train the drones to avoid these threats.

Adding to this burden was Amazon’s insistence that the drones land to make deliveries. Most other drone delivery services drop the objects from a few metres above ground since landing drones need to be trained to differentiate a front garden from a swimming pool.

Amazon’s drones were also heavier than most thresholds used to classify drones as ‘small’. Surpassing this threshold meant the drones had to comply with more onerous regulations.

From late 2019 there was constant a churn of staff at Prime Air UK at all levels, from data analysts to senior managers.

This led to a dearth of experience and technical expertise in the increasingly chaotic division.

Employees witnessed scenes such as one analyst drinking a beer at 11 AM and another analyst pressing approve on all flight images, regardless of whether there were threats or not.

Most former employees quoted in media reports believe that Amazon oversold its ability to deliver mass market e-commerce drone delivery, and doubt that such services will be operational until the end of the decade.