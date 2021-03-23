Amazon Bootcamp Offering E-Commerce Tips

23 Mar 2021 | 11.32 am

Amazon, Enterprise Ireland and UK-based business support network Enterprise Nation are partnering to offer Irish businesses free training to improve their online sales.

The virtual event, called Amazon Bootcamp Ireland, takes place on April 13 and 14. Organisers said that it will include practical sessions on how to sell products on the Amazon stores, scale operations, master social media, secure funding and more. Tickets are free but attendees must need to register in advance via this link.

The Amazon Bootcamp event is part of Amazon Small Business Accelerator, a support package for 200,000 small businesses and startups that provides free online training and access to business advice. It wsa developed in partnership with Enterprise Nation.

Those who sign up to attend the Amazon Bootcamp online can access interviews, panel discussions and interactive presentation sessions with Amazon experts who will practical advice on how to sell on Amazon.

Among those offering advice will be Pamela Laird (pictured), a former contestant on The Apprentice, who is now a successful Amazon entrepreneur with her brand Moxi Loves.

The two-day event follows the successful Amazon Academy Ireland, which took place in November 2020, where hundreds of attendees learned how to grow revenues, enhance productivity and develop digital skills.

“More than half of all products sold on Amazon stores come from independent selling partners, most of which are SMEs,” said Simon Donegan, head of seller services with Amazon.

“Many businesses have found their way through the crisis by providing goods and services online. Through this bootcamp, we will be providing hundreds of offline and online businesses with the skills, tools and support they need to succeed in the digital world, to reach customers through Amazon or any other service.”

Julie Sinnamon, CEO of Enterprise Ireland, said that it was great to partner with Amazon. “Amazon Bootcamp Ireland will build on the strong foundations laid at the Amazon Academy, helping hundreds more companies to take their businesses online. I’m excited to welcome lots of new faces to our virtual event in April.”

The Local Enterprise Office network is also involved in organising the Amazon Bootcamp. Padraic McElwee, chair of the LEO network, noted that selling online has become a key component for Irish small businesses.

“As the Local Enterprise Offices are the first-stop shop for startups and small businesses in Ireland, it is great to partner with Amazon on this event that will give small companies even greater resources and knowledge on how to build their online skills,” McElwee added.

Amazon is continuing to grow its presence in Ireland. In 2020, the company announced that it was creating 1,000 permanent jobs over the next two years in Cork and Dublin. The recruitment will bring Amazon’s total Irish workforce to 5,000.