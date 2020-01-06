Amazon Backing Sweepr AI Platfrom

06 Jan 2020 | 03.01 pm

Sweepr has announced that the Amazon Alexa Fund participated in the company’s Series A funding round effected in September 2019.

The Sweepr platform works by gathering detailed digital context in response to consumer support requests and leverages this content to automatically and intelligently choose the best content to deliver specific, relevant, customized help. It delivers this support through instructions, pictures and video that are easy to understand and targeted to the technical skill of each consumer.”

Alan Coleman (pictured), founder and CEO of Sweepr, said: “We believe that technical support needs to be available in the moment of need rather than after waiting on hold for a care agent to answer the phone. Instantly available voice interfaces in the home, what we term voice-first care, is becoming a critical enabler of this experience as they become more ubiquitous.

“We are delighted to welcome the Alexa Fund as a Sweepr investor, which reinforces our confidence that we are on the right path towards transforming customer technical support to address the growing complexity of our connected home environments.”

“Customers love using Alexa to control their connected devices, and we want to continue to make the entire smart home experience even simpler and more convenient,” said Paul Bernard, director of the Alexa Fund. “Sweepr is enabling this type of convenience through its customer support services, and we’re excited to support their growth as a strategic investor.”

A September 2019 allotment filing for Sweepr Technologies Ltd dislosed €3.75m equity investment in the company by Frontline Ventures and Draper Esprit.

Sweepr works with broadband service providers and large appliance manufacturers and has completed pilots of its technology with clients in both North America and Europe.

The Sweepr technology is delivered as a white-label cloud service embedded within the end-consumer facing digital support channels of their clients such as mobile applications and voice assistants.

Sweepr was founded in Dublin in 2017. The company says its contextually adaptive technical support platform will enable consumer service providers and connected product manufacturersto transform how they offer technical support, enabling customers to resolve issues without calling customer care and improving time to resolve for any remaining issues that are escalated to traditional support channels.

Coleman sold his previous startup, Brite:Bill, for c.$90m in 2016.