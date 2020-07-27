Amazon Adding 1,000 New Jobs In Ireland

27 Jul 2020 | 09.03 am

Amazon plans to create c.1,000 permanent jobs in Ireland over the next two years.

The new roles will be based in locations across the company’s Cork and Dublin sites in Blanchardstown, Tallaght, the city centre, and north county Dublin, and will bring Amazon’s total permanent workforce in Ireland the country to 5,000 people over the next two years.

The company said the new engineering roles will span software development, network and systems development, optical deployment, database and Dev Ops engineers, as well as data centre technicians and mechanical and electrical engineers, solutions architects, security specialists and other roles.

In addition, there will be a range of technical management and senior leadership opportunities in both Amazon and Amazon Web Services, the company stated.

Amazon is investing in a new 170,000 square foot campus in Charlemont Square in D2 on Charlemont St, on the site of what used to be public housing. The office block will be home to AWS’s cloud computing workforce, and is expected to open in 2022.

“Amazon has been investing and growing in Ireland for over 15 years, and today we are reaffirming and increasing that commitment with the creation of these highly skilled roles,” said Mike Beary, AWS Ireland country manager. “We have seen a surge in demand for cloud services in Ireland and globally, and we are excited to add 1,000 roles so we can continue to help our customers to innovate and work towards building a robust digital economy for the future.”

Amazon’s expansion is being supported by taxpayers through state aid from IDA Ireland. Agency CEO Martin Shanahan commented: “Amazon’s phenomenal growth in Ireland is due to its commitment, energy, and creativity in how it does business and we are delighted to support them in their further expansion.

“These new roles, in addition to the thousands that Amazon has already here are a strong indicator of Ireland’s continued ability to attract quality global investment, despite the significant challenges created by Covid-19.”

For details on available Amazon jobs, click here.