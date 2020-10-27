Amazon Academy Arrives In Ireland

27 Oct 2020 | 04.08 pm

Amazon is to run its first-ever Amazon Academy in Ireland on Friday 6 November next, with free training and guidance to help businesses increase online sales available at the virtual event.

The virtual event, Amazon Academy Ireland, will help entrepreneurs and SMEs grow their business online, boost their export sales, and improve the experience and services they provide customers.

The event has been created in partnership with Enterprise Ireland, Enterprise Nation, Design & Crafts Council Ireland and the Local Enterprise Office network. It will feature interviews, panel discussions and Q&A sessions with Irish industry leaders, including Dragon’s Den investor Alison Cowzer, successful Amazon entrepreneurs, as well as marketing, HR, accounting, IP and legal experts.

Head of seller services Simon Donegan said: “Irish small and medium-sized businesses are the backbone of the economy and we’re excited to bring the Amazon Academy to Ireland for the first time to support, engage and inspire the next generation of world-class Irish entrepreneurs.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming hundreds of people to our virtual event in November where they’ll meet and learn from some of Ireland’s leading business minds.”

Businesses can register for the free tickets here. More than 4,000 SMEs have attended previous Amazon Academy events to learn how to scale their business.

Enterprise Ireland chief executive Julie Sinnamon added: “More than ever, consumers around the world are shopping online and there is a significant appetite from Enterprise Ireland client companies to trade online and to partner with marketplaces such as Amazon to access new customers and markets.

“Virtual selling is one of the key areas of focus for Enterprise Ireland client companies and we are committed to helping Irish SMEs access the range of digital marketing supports available to help grow their businesses online”.