06 Oct 2017 | 02.08 pm

Amarenco Solar, the Irish investor and asset manager of renewable energy, has merged its French operation with solar panel project developer Groupe Carré, to create Amarenco France.

The new entity is now one of the main developers and producers of renewable energy in France. It has a combined 120 Mega Watt peak of operating and in-construction solar projects and a further 200MWp of developments in France.

This merger comes about as both companies aim to strengthen their position in the French renewable energy market. Amarenco France employs 35 people and Amarenco expects its consolidated turnover to rise to over €25m in 2018.

Amarenco Solar has been active in France since 2014, where it has co-invested more than €300m with partners. In 2016, the two companies began a strategic collaboration, where Amarenco accessed the expertise of Groupe Carré for the maintenance of large and medium-sized projects.

Groupe Carré, founded in 2008 by Olivier Carré, has in excess of 100MWp of solar projects installed. In addition to large photovoltaic systems, particularly on roof-tops of factories and shopping centres, the company has also built numerous car ports, photovoltaic greenhouses, agricultural barns and ground-solar power plants.

John Mullins, CEO of Amarenco Solar, said that the merger is a natural step following the success of the two firms’ initial collaboration last year.

“It became very clear that we were working very well together and were mutually contributing to our success in the market. A merger is clearly the sensible outcome and we now look forward to maximising the combined strengths of both companies,” he added.

In Ireland, Amarenco Solar now has 50MWp with full planning approval in Munster, equating to a total potential investment of over €60m based on the permissions granted.

“We have the funds and are ready to invest, but our plans are on hold until the government clarifies its view on solar energy,” Mullins maintained.