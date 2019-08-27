Alternative Ways To Fund Your Small Business

27 Aug 2019 | 09.44 am

With modern technology revolutionising every sector and a vast range of small businesses enjoying great success in the digital age, the modern business world is more competitive than ever. With this in mind, it’s vital to be as efficient and innovative as possible when it comes to funding your company. A key part of this is exploring flexible finance options, such as working capital finance, or other resources like crowdfunding. Below, we highlight some effective ideas for business owners in need of additional funding.

Crowdfunding

Crowdfunding has been utilised for many years, in one form or another, but it has flourished in the digital age thanks to the introduction of the internet. This has provided charities, businesses and other organisations with the ideal platform to reach a broader audience and gather funds efficiently and without hassle.

Crowdfunding for a business consists of a collaborative pool investment, donated by individuals who have a shared interest in establishing a business or improving an existing one. While in some cases, the money is donated rather than loaned, such as with charities, when it comes to business crowdfunding, it’s often expected that the investment is paid back — even if this is not in monetary form, as is the case with many Kickstarter campaigns. If you are considering crowdfunding to establish or support your business, you should always financially prepare yourself to pay back the money — in some form — later on.

Working Capital Finance

Working capital is the minimum amount of funding that an organisation needs to cover the everyday costs and expenses required to operate. Working capital finance is a commonly used flexible finance service to purchase products and materials to sell to customers, but it can also be used for research and development purposes where additional funding is needed.

Two of the most common and useful flexible finance services for business owners are supplier finance and order finance. Supplier finance provides the money needed for bulk purchase and early payment discounts. In addition to offering trade discounts, supplier finance can also provide additional savings in transport costs.

With order finance, you can get pre-approval for customer orders. Once you receive a purchase order, you can then order online and enter the costs you require to fulfil it. This is a brilliant resource for companies that may well have the resources to deliver more but simply cannot afford it.

Ask a Friend (or Family Member)

When it comes to funding options, borrowing from friends and family is an age-old but often overlooked solution, and many business owners are too wary to take advantage. However, it can prove to be a valuable funding and investment resource for businesses and lacks the added stress and complication of applying for bank loans.

With that said, you should always think carefully before accepting money from friends and family, as it’s something that could cause issues in both your personal and professional life. To avoid confusion or issues with repayment, it’s essential to have an agreement in writing that states all necessary information, including the total amount loaned, the repayment deadline and if there will be any interest added on.

Grants and Trusts

Being in charge of a company can be a complicated and high-pressure situation in several ways, and this includes the task of raising funds to ensure that your business is efficient and successful. Unfortunately, not every business owner has access to the level of funding needed to establish and enhance a company, which is why the various business grants and trusts available today are essential for making sure that a lack of money doesn’t hold back the groundbreaking entrepreneurs of the future.

You should note that while there are many different grants and trusts available, several are industry-specific and come with certain requirements. If this is something you want to look into as a funding solution for your business, your first step should be to carry out some research to establish whether or not you qualify for the options available in your chosen sector.