Alter Domus Plans 80 New Hires

15 Oct 2021 | 09.15 am

Alternative investment service provider Alter Domus has opened its European Centre of Excellence at Cork Airport Business Park, and will add a further 80 jobs to the 100 announced last January.

The 20,000 sq ft space, built to facilitate a hybrid work model, will act as the company’s European hub for global debt and capital markets, private equity, real estate and infrastructure investors and managers that have more than €1.3 trillion in assets under management.

The company has several openings available, in accounting, structured credit, fund management, depositary, compliance, technology and automation, and full details are here.

Medical device supplier VistaMed is to add a further 100 jobs to its tally of 525 at its R&D innovation centre in Carrick-on-Shannon and its manufacturing facilities in Rooskey and Carrick-On-Shannon.

The company produces a range of catheter-based products used in diagnostic or therapeutic procedures such as cardiology, electrophysiology, peripheral stent delivery systems, urology, endoscopy, neurology and pain management.

Managing director Patrick Mulholland said: “This latest jobs announcement is in direct response to the strong demand for development and manufacturing capabilities in VistaMed from existing and new customers.

“As we continue to build on our engineering team, we are looking for talented individuals with the right motivation and skillsets to facilitate our continued growth in developing and manufacturing world class medical devices.”

The jobs to be filled include management, engineering, technicians, operators, automation, quality control and validation, and administration and full details are here.