Almac Group Acquires BioClin Laboratories

01 Nov 2017 | 04.01 pm

Almac Group has acquired BioClin Laboratories, a provider of expert analytical services and rapid reporting of data to support drug development and product release based in Athlone.

BioClin was originally established in 2002, joined Intertek Finance plc in February 2008 and underwent a management buyout in May 2013, led by Mary Burke (pictured). “We are very pleased to join Almac,” said Burke. “With our shared values for outstanding quality, expertise and innovation we see this as an excellent strategic fit for BioClin enabling us to expand and deliver an enhanced range of analytical solutions to an international client market.”

Bioclin Research Laboratories booked a net profit of €161,000 in 2016, raising retained profits to €978,000. With €400,000 equity invested, net worth at year-end was €1.4 million. The company employed 33 people through 2016 and a charge on the company’s assets in favour of Intertek Finance was satisfied in September 2016,

Almac managing director Dr Stephen Barr commented: “Adding BioClin’s highly complementary analytical capacity and technical expertise to our existing capabilities, we are able to broaden our service offerings and address our global clients’ growing demands for a high quality, integrated, efficient service. We look forward to working with the BioClin team and plan to invest significantly in this facility. This is an exciting development and sets the pace for future growth.”

Almac is headquartered in Craigavon and employs c. 5,000 people in the UK, Ireland, the US and Asia.