AllinAll Ingredients Opens New Factory

15 Jun 2018 | 04.48 pm

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has officially opened AllinAll Ingredient’s new manufacturing and R&D facility in Rosemount, D13.

The company develops and manufactures ingredients, sauces and blends for the processed food market. It says it has developed over 500 new products so far this year.

Previously based in Parkwest, AllinAll Ingredient’s new factory includes a Pilot Plant which provides the infrastructure and scientific equipment that food scientists use to trial, develop and demonstrate new products.

The company has doubled headcount over the last four to 40 people and envisages hiring a further 20 people over the next four years.

CEO Daniel Hickey commented: “As people’s tastes and food needs change, we need to change with them. Our new R&D facility and Pilot Plant are an important part of the new operation as it allows us trial and demonstrate new ideas and solutions for customers.

“Over the coming months we will not only be trialling and developing new products for our customers, but we will also welcome food scientists from at home and abroad who will be coming to jointly work with us and use our facilities.”

Hickey added: “This facility provides us with the capacity to create new products faster and with greater confidence launch them on the market. It’s also more cost-effective as the scale of the trial work is smaller than if the customer used their own full scale production plant.”

“The blending capacity of the Rosemount plant is three-times the size of the old plant, with a larger range of blending equipment available too. This means we can be far more flexible and provide a greater speed of service than existed before.”

AllinAll Ingredients has signed up to the Origin Green programme promoted by Bord Bia. “AllinAll has committed to deliver on sustainability targets covering a number of areas including raw materials sourcing, manufacturing processes and operations and social sustainability,” said Hickey.

Photo: Daniel Hickey (centre) with Enterprise Ireland CEO Julie Sinnamon and Ulster Bank’s Colm Furlong. (Pic: Paul Sherwood)