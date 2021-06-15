Allianz Offering Staycation Holiday Insurance

15 Jun 2021 | 03.18 pm

Insurance group Allianz is adding staycation and pandemic cover to its travel insurance policies, which holiday-makers can now avail of while travelling locally or abroad.

Staycations in Ireland are in high demand for summer 2021, with 80% of Irish people eager to holiday this year. Irish hotels have just reopened, as has outdoor dining, and the company said it wanted to assist this by offering the enhanced cover for domestic travel.

Managing director Roland Hesse said: “This new cover will be for medical expenses and cancellation coverage for staycations. This means that anyone who has to cancel or cut short their staycation, or even a trip to Europe, due to Covid-19 or an illness, will now be covered by this policy. It will cover loss of pre-paid travel and accommodation expenses.

“It’s so important that consumers are aware of the unusual circumstances that could arise beyond their control and be attentive, as well as cautious, when choosing the right cover, so that they can successfully receive compensation if required. That does mean reading the small print to avoid any additional inconveniences.”

That ‘small print’ can be read on Allianz’s updated travel insurance section on its website, where clients can book single and multi-trip cover, including pandemic cover (subject to government guidelines).