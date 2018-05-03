Allianz Global Life Expanding Dublin Hub

03 May 2018 | 11.34 am

Insurers Allianz Global Life and Darta Saving Life Assurance have opened their new head office in Blackrock, Co Dublin, and will employ up to 100 more staff at the Allianz Group’s international hub over the next two years.

The two companies have grown sales from €1.5 billion in 2012 to just under €6 billion at the end of 2017. Darta Saving/AGL have also increased their assets under management, with €6 billion in 2012 growing to around €20 billion at the end of 2017. The new offices in Maple House will serve as an international hub for Darta Saving/AGL’s European operations and product development.

Financial services minister Michael D’Arcy unveiled a plaque to mark the occasion. “This investment continues the long-standing commitment of Allianz to Ireland and demonstrates the attractiveness of Ireland as a location to do business, with a highly educated workforce and a predictable legal and regulatory framework,” the minister stated.

Allianz Global chairman Carsten Quitter added: “Our Irish base allows us greater freedom in asset selection and mix, access to in depth experience in unit-linked business, plus a competitive cost base, while we benefit from a strongly regulated insurance environment, and access to highly educated talent that will help us achieve our ambition to focus on customer needs, bring innovation to the market, increase operational flexibility and reassure them with the security of the Allianz Group.”

The Allianz Group is one of the world’s biggest integrated financial services providers. With more than 140,000 employees, it has 86 million customers in more than 70 countries.

Photo: Michael D’Arcy (left) with Darta chairman James Ruane and Giampaolo Viseri (right), CEO Allianz Global Life. (Pic: Colm Mahady / Fennell Photography)