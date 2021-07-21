Allianz Cautions On Home Working Insurance

21 Jul 2021 | 11.50 am

Even though a third of Irish adults are now working from home, 40% of all adults have no home security, according to a report from insurer Allianz.

Coyne Research carried out a survey for the company which showed that of those working at home, 13% have not taken any steps to protect their work devices when not in use, leaving them open to risks.

There’s confusion over insurance cover, too, with many of those who do have insurance uncertain if their insurance covers their home working equipment. There is further confusion about insuring remote working devices, as over a quarter of those polled believe it’s their employer’s responsibility to insure devices, while nearly one-fifth believe it’s a shared responsibility between themselves and their employer.

More than half of all adults claim that they have a standard alarm or home monitored alarm system, but younger age-groups seem less risk-averse.

Millennials and GenX-ers are the least vigilant generations, as more than two-fifths of them admit they have no form of home security.

Most adults working from home — almost 60% —have not taken any additional steps to increase home protection since lockdown, but two-fifths of the group have looked into new measures to keep their homes safe and secure.

Security cameras, keeping valuables out of sight and new home alarm systems were the leading additional protection measures, with just 2% of the remote workers looking to new locks for extra security.

Only one in three home workers reported adding equipment and additional belongings to their home insurance policy, so Allianz advises the other 70% to get busy on the problem.

For both groups, when contents cover is selected, Allianz says it offers cover of up to €4,000 for home office equipment such as computers, printers, scanners, and monitors.