Alison Spittle Comedy Debuts On RTE

13 Nov 2017 | 08.57 am

Deadpan Pictures’ comedy ‘Nowhere Fast’ will debut at 10pm on RTE2 tonight (Monday). The six part comedy drama is the brainchild of stand-up comedian Alison Spittle (pictured) and is a comedy about life in small town Ireland as seen from the perspective of the returning millennial.

Fresh from a disaster in her media career in the big smoke, Angela returns to her family home to lick her wounds and plan her next move. Can she escape the quicksand of small town Ireland and get her life back on track? And in the meantime can she keep her friends and family happy so she can get lifts?

The series is written by Spittle and Simon Mulholland, with additional writing by Cian McGarrigle, and directed by Simon Gibney.

Producer Ailish McElmeel commented: “Yet again RTE and the BAI have supported a strong female series, with BBC Worldwide on board to sell internationally.”

Eddie Doyle, Head of Comedy at RTÉ, said: “Alison Spittle is one of the most exciting talents on the Irish comedy scene, and ‘Nowhere Fast’ showcases her comic writing and acting wonderfully well. Deadpan Productions have done a fantastic job supporting Alison and the cast and crew, to generate an extremely high quality contemporary Irish comedy series.”

Deadpan Pictures received €350,000 subsidy from the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland – funded from TV licence fees – for its previous comedy series ‘Can’t Cope Won’t Cope’. RTE has commissioned a second series of the show, which will air next year.