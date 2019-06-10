Aldi To Sell Blackwater Gin In Australia

10 Jun 2019 | 11.08 am

German retailer Aldi has renewed its gin supply deal with Blackwater Distillery and will commence selling the product in the chain’s 527 stores in Australia.

The distillery has supplied Aldi since 2016, developing the private label Boyle’s Gin brand for the retailer’s stores in Ireland and the UK. Blackwater says the Aldi supply deal is worth €3m over the term of the contract.

The distillery recently opened a new extension to its facility in Cappoquin, creating seven new jobs.

The volume of product supplied by Blackwater Distillery to Aldi has grown by 900% over the past two years, with Aldi selling 140,800 bottles of the Boyle’s Gin range in 2018 across the UK and Ireland. The supermarket chain now accounts for almost 50% of Blackwater Distillery’s annual sales.

Blackwater Distillery booked a profit of €405,000 in 2017, according to filings. The firm raised €750,000 from private investors earlier in the year, as well as €160,000 in late 2016. Balance sheet cash in December 2017 stood at €1m and the company’s year-end net worth was €1.5m.

CEO and co-founder Peter Mulryan commented: “Our new €1.5m extension will increase our capacity by 400%, while also providing on-site bottling facilities for the first time and a visitor centre.”

Blackwater Distillery currently supplies seven products to Aldi, including gins, Dolmen Poitin and Woulfe’s Vodka.

“Our Boyle’s Gin range has won multiple awards, including gold at the international The Gin Masters competition in London last year. I have no doubt Aldi shoppers in Australia will love it too,” said John Curtin, group buying director with Aldi Ireland.

Photo: Peter Mulryan (right) with Aldi’s Jack Fitzmaurice. (Pix: Conor McCabe)