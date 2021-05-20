Aldi Showcases New Food Suppliers

20 May 2021 | 08.53 am

New lines from 57 development programme graduates

Aldi will be selling 108 Irish products as part of its supplier development programme this year, after applications to the programme rose 30% over 2021.

The chain’s 145 stores will feature products from 57 Irish suppliers, including 44 new ones and 13 existing suppliers who re-entered the competition with new products.

In the last four years, almost 800 Irish suppliers have entered the Grow with Aldi programme, which received the highest number of entrants ever in 2021. The message this year has focused on climate sustainability, with suppliers asked to show how their products make it central.

The 108 products will go on sale from Sunday 6 June, with every one part of a Specialbuys event that will last for two weeks only. The diverse range of products selected includes books, cheese, a make-up brush cleaner, chocolate, tea, and dog treats, complementing Aldi’s existing portfolio of Irish products. Aldi says it works with more than 330 Irish suppliers and will sell more than €1 billion worth of Irish goods this year. 

Group buying director John Curtin said: “The first three years of the programme were very successful for everyone involved, and Aldi forged new links with fantastic Irish suppliers from around the country. During Covid-19, we were also in a position to help even more small Irish suppliers listing on our shelves as part of the Grow with Aldi programme, and we know that the quality of food and drink produced in Ireland is outstanding.

“This year, we asked suppliers to include products that highlight their work on sustainability, and they’ve certainly answered our call – we’re very much looking forward to seeing them all on shelf.”

Bord Bia chief executive Tara McCarthy added: “The Grow with Aldi programme plays an important role in showcasing the distinctive, innovative and delicious products small and medium Irish suppliers are working hard to create.

“The programme also supports participants as they develop essential business skills and capabilities through workshops and tailored mentoring. Congratulations to the suppliers that have made it this far.”

Photo: Loretta Kennedy,  founder of Mama Bear in Cork.

 

Company Name County Product Price
Green Fingers Family Antrim Green Fingers Family Granola- Nutty (300g) €5.79
Green Fingers Family  Antrim Green Fingers Family Granola-Berry Mix (300g) €5.79
Hilden Brewery Antrim Hilden Brewery Twisted Hop (500ml) €1.99
Hilden Brewery Antrim Hilden Brewery Rye Fox (500ml) €1.99
Karri Kitchen Armagh Karri Kitchen Mango Chicken Curry (360g) €4.95
Karri Kitchen Armagh Karri Kitchen Chow mein Chicken Noodle (360g) €4.95
Ballylisk Dairies Armagh Rokeby of Armagh Farmhouse Brie (110g) €3.49
The Letterbox Larder  Ltd Armagh The Letter Box Larder Balsamic Beef Seasoning €3.49
The Letterbox Larder  Ltd Armagh Umami Mushroom Mix €3.49
The Letterbox Larder  Ltd Armagh Veggie/Vegan Mix €3.49
Tipperary Ice Cream Carlow Irish Whiskey Luxury Ice Cream (500ml) €3.99
Tipperary Ice Cream Carlow Salted Caramel Luxury Ice Cream (500ml) €3.99
Vanilla Bean Patisserie Cavan Vanilla Bean Patisserie Lemon Curd (250g) €3.69
Vanilla Bean Patisserie Cavan Vanilla Bean Patisserie Lime Curd (250g)  

€3.69
Vanilla Bean Patisserie Cavan Vanilla Bean Patisserie Passion Fruit Curd (250g)  

€3.69
Wild Irish Seaweeds Ltd Clare Wild Irish Seaweeds Seaweed- Dillisk (40g) €3.99
Wild Irish Seaweeds Ltd Clare Wild Irish Seaweeds Seaweed- Carrageen (40g) €3.99
Wild Irish Seaweeds Ltd Clare Wild Irish Seaweeds Seaweed- Sea Salad (40g)  

€3.99
Cocoa Bean Clare Cocoa Bean Chocolate Bark- Lemon (150g) €5.99
Cocoa Bean Clare Cocoa Bean Chocolate Bark- Orange (150g)  

€5.99
Cocoa Bean Clare Cocoa Bean Chocolate Bark- Mint (150g)  

€5.99
White Rabbit BBQ Cork White Rabbit BBQ Spicy Batch BBQ Sauce- Carolina Style (545g) €4.95
White Rabbit BBQ Cork White Rabbit BBQ Spicy Batch BBQ Sauce-Kansas City Style (545g) €4.95
THE WEST CORK BROWNIE COMPANY Cork The West Cork Brownie Co. Assorted Brownie Selection (150g) €3.99
Leahys Open Farm Ltd Cork Leahy’s Open Farm Ice Cream-Honeycomb (450g) €5.89
Leahys Open Farm Ltd Cork Leahy’s Open Farm Ice Cream-Chocolate (450g) €5.89
Putóg Teoranta Cork Ballyvourney Sausages-Tomato & Herb (400g) €1.99
Putóg Teoranta Cork Ballyvourney Sausages-Herb & Garlic  (400g) €1.99
Finders Food Cork Finders Foods Raspberry Vinaigrette (250ml) €3.99
MamaBear Foods Ltd Cork MamaBear Ketchup-Roasted Garlic (200ml) €2.79
MamaBear Foods Ltd Cork MamaBear Ketchup Smokey BBQ (200ml) €2.79
MamaBear Foods Ltd Cork MamaBear Pasta Sauce €2.39
Rebel Chilli Cork Rebel Chilli Korean BBQ Sauce (250ml) €3.95
La Dolce Vita (N.I) Ltd. Down La Dolce Vita Pizza Rossa Kit (900g) €6.99
Cookie Jar Down Mourne & Bread Soda Bread Mix (500g) €2.95
Cookie Jar Down Mourne & Bread Scone Mix (500g) €2.95
Hellbent Down Hellbent Pork Belly- Cherry & Balsamic (340g) €3.99
Hellbent Down Hellbent Pork Belly -Honey Glaze (340g) €3.99
ChanChan Dublin Mala Peanut & Chilli Rayu (325g) €3.95
Knights Catering – Catering Company Woodfire & Green – Restaurant Dublin Woodfire & Green Burger sauce (240g) €2.99
Knights Catering – Catering Company Woodfire & Green – Restaurant Dublin Woodfire & Green Blue Cheese Dip  (170g) €3.49
Knights Catering – Catering Company Woodfire & Green – Restaurant Dublin Woodfire & Green Wing Sauce (240g) €3.49
Sejuiced Dublin Sejuiced The Cure- pomegranate, orange, lime (330ml) €2.95
Sejuiced Dublin Sejuiced The O.G. – carrot, apple, lemon, ginger (330ml) €2.95
Sejuiced Dublin Sejuiced Fruits & Roots-beetroot, carrot, banana, lemon, passion fruit (330ml) €2.95
Losos Limited Dublin Vegrill Vegan Friendly  Gnocchi Bolognese (350g) €3.49
Cookie Dó Dublin  

Cookie Dó Slice and Bake Cookie Rolls- Classic milk chocolate chip (390g)

 €3.49
Cookie Dó Dublin Cookie Dó Slice and Bake Cookie Rolls-Triple chocolate chip (390g) €3.49
Cookie Dó Dublin Cookie Dó Slice and Bake Cookie Rolls-Peanut butter &chocolate (390g) €3.49
The Wild Wok Dublin The Wild Wok Gyoza-Chicken mushroom (410g) €4.99
The Wild Wok Dublin The Wild Wok Gyoza- Pork prawn chives (410g) €4.99
Cream of the crop Gelato Dublin Cream of the Crop Artisan Gelato-Apple Pie (300ml) €4.99
Cream of the crop Gelato Dublin Cream of the Crop Artisan Gelato- Sheep Yogurt & Berries (300ml) €4.99
Cream of the crop Gelato Dublin Cream of the Crop Artisan Gelato- Vegan Banana & Cinnamon (300ml) €4.99
Mama Shee Dublin Mama Shee African Chilli Spices (120g) €2.79
Dogs Love Fish Dublin Dog Loves Fish

Dog Treats Seasonal Fish Skins (90g)

 €3.79
Dogs Love Fish Dublin Dog Love Fish

Dog Treats Hake & Salmon Sausage (90g)

 €3.79
Oggi Dublin Oggi Quattro Cheese Ravioli (500g) €3.25
Oggi Dublin Oggi Spinach & Ricotta Tortellini (500g) €3.25
Oggi Dublin Oggi Mushroom & Ricotta Ravioli (500g) €3.25
Mama Nagis Dublin Mama Nagi Indian Cooking Pastes- Green curry (250g) €2.99
Mama Nagis Dublin Mama Nagi Indian Cooking Pastes Hot harissa pepper (250g) €2.99
Connemara Brewing Company Galway Connemara Brewing Co. Connemara Lager (330ml) €2.49
Connemara Brewing Company Galway Connemara Brewing Co. Connemara Ale (330ml) €2.49
Vegan Protein Co. Galway Vegan Protein Co. Protein Blend- Chocolate (200g) €4.95
Vegan Protein Co. Galway Vegan Protein Co. Protein Blend- Berry (200g) €4.95
Wellness Baking Listowel Ltd Kerry Gluten Free Soda Bread (580g) €3.99
Go Gourmet Kildare BBQ Rub -Memphis (80g) €1.99
Go Gourmet Kildare BBQ Rub-Jerk (80g) €1.99
Go Gourmet Kildare BBQ Rub- Cajun (80g) €1.99
The Johnny Magory Company ltd Kildare Johnny Magory in the Magical Wild €8.99
The Johnny Magory Company ltd Kildare Johnny Magory and the Forest Fleadh Cheoil  

€8.99
The Johnny Magory Company ltd Kildare Johnny Magory Joins the Irish Legends  

€8.99
The Grillshack Kildare The GrillShack Original Hotsauce (270ml) €3.29
The Grillshack Kildare The GrillShack Triple X Hot Sauce (270ml) €3.29
The Fig Tree Restaurant Kilkenny The Fig Tree Dressing- Original House Style (280ml) €2.95
The Fig Tree Restaurant Kilkenny The Fig Tree Dressing- Honey & Cayenne (280ml) €2.95
Blakes Always Organic Leitrim Blakes Always Organic Culture Blend Coffee (250g) €6.49
Blakes Always Organic Leitrim Blakes Always Organic Purely Arabica Coffee (250g) €6.49
Dromod Boxty Leitrim Dromod Boxty LTD Dromod Pancakes (280g) €2.49
Jinny’s Bakery Ltd Leitrim Jinny’s Bakery Bread Mix- Stout Mix (610g) €3.69
Jinny’s Bakery Ltd Leitrim Jinny’s Bakery Bread Mix- Oat Mix (540g) €3.69
KooKee Louth Kookee Cookie Mix Spotaí Chocolate Chip (340g) €3.60
KooKee Louth Kookee Free From Cookie Mix- Double Chocolate (400g) €3.60
KooKee Louth Kookee Free From Cookie Mix-Triple Chocolate (400g) €3.60
McEntee’s Louth McEntee’s Irish Loose Tea- Afternoon Blend (165g) €3.95
McEntee’s Louth McEntee’s Irish Loose Tea-Breakfast Blend (165g) €3.95
McEntee’s Louth McEntee’s Irish Loose Tea-Gold Blend (165g)  

€3.95
Boyne Grove Fruit Farm Louth Stameen Farm Apple Juice (750ml) €3.79
Furnace Green Mayo Furnace Green Meat Free Black Pudding (280g) €2.29
Furnace Green Mayo Furnace Green Meat Free White Pudding (280g) €2.29
Black Castle Farm Tipperary Blackcastle Farm Prime Irish Beef Sausages (340g) €3.99
Woodlab Distillery-Home of Symphonia Spirits Tyrone Symphonia Irish Apple Rum 40% ABV (50cl) €35.00
Irish Black Butter Tyrone Irish Black Butter Peanut Spread (368g) €4.99
Coffee House Lane Waterford Coffee House Lane

Wholebean Coffee-1690 Blend (227g)

 €4.99
Coffee House Lane Waterford Coffee House Lane

Wholebean Coffee-Viking city Roast (227g)

  

€4.99
Coffee House Lane Waterford Coffee House Lane

Freshground Coffee- 1690 Blend  (227g)

 €4.99
Frothing Ferments Waterford Frothing Ferments Lemon & Lime Water Kefir (250ml) €2.49
Iasc Seafood Bar – Iasc ‘sa bhaile’ Waterford Iasc Abhaile Tartar Sauce (100g) €3.49
Oat in the City Westmeath Oat in the City Barista Oat Drink (500ml) €2.49
Wild About Wexford Sparkling Nettle Drink  (330ml) €2.29
Wild About Wexford Sparkling Fennel Drink (330ml) €2.29
Ballyhack Smokehouse Wexford Ballyhack Smokehouse Artisan Beech Smoked Salmon (200g) €7.49
Trudie’s Kitchen Wexford Trudie’s Kitchen Variety Pack – contains coleslaw, potato salad and free-range egg salad in a trio pack (250g) €3.49
Ballyhubbock Farm Wicklow Ballyhubbock Farm Sheep’s Milk Halloumi (150g) €4.49
Le Paysan Wicklow Le Paysan Free Range Chicken Liver Pate (100g) €3.99
MuMe Wicklow Mume Daily Brush Cleaning Spray (120g) €12.99
MuMe Wicklow Mume Vegan Solid Makeup Brush Cleanser (50g) €12.99

 

