Aldi Showcases New Food Suppliers

20 May 2021 | 08.53 am

Aldi will be selling 108 Irish products as part of its supplier development programme this year, after applications to the programme rose 30% over 2021.

The chain’s 145 stores will feature products from 57 Irish suppliers, including 44 new ones and 13 existing suppliers who re-entered the competition with new products.

In the last four years, almost 800 Irish suppliers have entered the Grow with Aldi programme, which received the highest number of entrants ever in 2021. The message this year has focused on climate sustainability, with suppliers asked to show how their products make it central.

The 108 products will go on sale from Sunday 6 June, with every one part of a Specialbuys event that will last for two weeks only. The diverse range of products selected includes books, cheese, a make-up brush cleaner, chocolate, tea, and dog treats, complementing Aldi’s existing portfolio of Irish products. Aldi says it works with more than 330 Irish suppliers and will sell more than €1 billion worth of Irish goods this year.

Group buying director John Curtin said: “The first three years of the programme were very successful for everyone involved, and Aldi forged new links with fantastic Irish suppliers from around the country. During Covid-19, we were also in a position to help even more small Irish suppliers listing on our shelves as part of the Grow with Aldi programme, and we know that the quality of food and drink produced in Ireland is outstanding.

“This year, we asked suppliers to include products that highlight their work on sustainability, and they’ve certainly answered our call – we’re very much looking forward to seeing them all on shelf.”

Bord Bia chief executive Tara McCarthy added: “The Grow with Aldi programme plays an important role in showcasing the distinctive, innovative and delicious products small and medium Irish suppliers are working hard to create.

“The programme also supports participants as they develop essential business skills and capabilities through workshops and tailored mentoring. Congratulations to the suppliers that have made it this far.”

Photo: Loretta Kennedy, founder of Mama Bear in Cork.