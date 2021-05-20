20 May 2021 | 08.53 am
Aldi Showcases New Food Suppliers
New lines from 57 development programme graduates
Aldi will be selling 108 Irish products as part of its supplier development programme this year, after applications to the programme rose 30% over 2021.
The chain’s 145 stores will feature products from 57 Irish suppliers, including 44 new ones and 13 existing suppliers who re-entered the competition with new products.
In the last four years, almost 800 Irish suppliers have entered the Grow with Aldi programme, which received the highest number of entrants ever in 2021. The message this year has focused on climate sustainability, with suppliers asked to show how their products make it central.
The 108 products will go on sale from Sunday 6 June, with every one part of a Specialbuys event that will last for two weeks only. The diverse range of products selected includes books, cheese, a make-up brush cleaner, chocolate, tea, and dog treats, complementing Aldi’s existing portfolio of Irish products. Aldi says it works with more than 330 Irish suppliers and will sell more than €1 billion worth of Irish goods this year.
Group buying director John Curtin said: “The first three years of the programme were very successful for everyone involved, and Aldi forged new links with fantastic Irish suppliers from around the country. During Covid-19, we were also in a position to help even more small Irish suppliers listing on our shelves as part of the Grow with Aldi programme, and we know that the quality of food and drink produced in Ireland is outstanding.
“This year, we asked suppliers to include products that highlight their work on sustainability, and they’ve certainly answered our call – we’re very much looking forward to seeing them all on shelf.”
Bord Bia chief executive Tara McCarthy added: “The Grow with Aldi programme plays an important role in showcasing the distinctive, innovative and delicious products small and medium Irish suppliers are working hard to create.
“The programme also supports participants as they develop essential business skills and capabilities through workshops and tailored mentoring. Congratulations to the suppliers that have made it this far.”
Photo: Loretta Kennedy, founder of Mama Bear in Cork.
|Company Name
|County
|Product
|Price
|Green Fingers Family
|Antrim
|Green Fingers Family Granola- Nutty (300g)
|€5.79
|Green Fingers Family
|Antrim
|Green Fingers Family Granola-Berry Mix (300g)
|€5.79
|Hilden Brewery
|Antrim
|Hilden Brewery Twisted Hop (500ml)
|€1.99
|Hilden Brewery
|Antrim
|Hilden Brewery Rye Fox (500ml)
|€1.99
|Karri Kitchen
|Armagh
|Karri Kitchen Mango Chicken Curry (360g)
|€4.95
|Karri Kitchen
|Armagh
|Karri Kitchen Chow mein Chicken Noodle (360g)
|€4.95
|Ballylisk Dairies
|Armagh
|Rokeby of Armagh Farmhouse Brie (110g)
|€3.49
|The Letterbox Larder Ltd
|Armagh
|The Letter Box Larder Balsamic Beef Seasoning
|€3.49
|The Letterbox Larder Ltd
|Armagh
|Umami Mushroom Mix
|€3.49
|The Letterbox Larder Ltd
|Armagh
|Veggie/Vegan Mix
|€3.49
|Tipperary Ice Cream
|Carlow
|Irish Whiskey Luxury Ice Cream (500ml)
|€3.99
|Tipperary Ice Cream
|Carlow
|Salted Caramel Luxury Ice Cream (500ml)
|€3.99
|Vanilla Bean Patisserie
|Cavan
|Vanilla Bean Patisserie Lemon Curd (250g)
|€3.69
|Vanilla Bean Patisserie
|Cavan
|Vanilla Bean Patisserie Lime Curd (250g)
|
€3.69
|Vanilla Bean Patisserie
|Cavan
|Vanilla Bean Patisserie Passion Fruit Curd (250g)
|
€3.69
|Wild Irish Seaweeds Ltd
|Clare
|Wild Irish Seaweeds Seaweed- Dillisk (40g)
|€3.99
|Wild Irish Seaweeds Ltd
|Clare
|Wild Irish Seaweeds Seaweed- Carrageen (40g)
|€3.99
|Wild Irish Seaweeds Ltd
|Clare
|Wild Irish Seaweeds Seaweed- Sea Salad (40g)
|
€3.99
|Cocoa Bean
|Clare
|Cocoa Bean Chocolate Bark- Lemon (150g)
|€5.99
|Cocoa Bean
|Clare
|Cocoa Bean Chocolate Bark- Orange (150g)
|
€5.99
|Cocoa Bean
|Clare
|Cocoa Bean Chocolate Bark- Mint (150g)
|
€5.99
|White Rabbit BBQ
|Cork
|White Rabbit BBQ Spicy Batch BBQ Sauce- Carolina Style (545g)
|€4.95
|White Rabbit BBQ
|Cork
|White Rabbit BBQ Spicy Batch BBQ Sauce-Kansas City Style (545g)
|€4.95
|THE WEST CORK BROWNIE COMPANY
|Cork
|The West Cork Brownie Co. Assorted Brownie Selection (150g)
|€3.99
|Leahys Open Farm Ltd
|Cork
|Leahy’s Open Farm Ice Cream-Honeycomb (450g)
|€5.89
|Leahys Open Farm Ltd
|Cork
|Leahy’s Open Farm Ice Cream-Chocolate (450g)
|€5.89
|Putóg Teoranta
|Cork
|Ballyvourney Sausages-Tomato & Herb (400g)
|€1.99
|Putóg Teoranta
|Cork
|Ballyvourney Sausages-Herb & Garlic (400g)
|€1.99
|Finders Food
|Cork
|Finders Foods Raspberry Vinaigrette (250ml)
|€3.99
|MamaBear Foods Ltd
|Cork
|MamaBear Ketchup-Roasted Garlic (200ml)
|€2.79
|MamaBear Foods Ltd
|Cork
|MamaBear Ketchup Smokey BBQ (200ml)
|€2.79
|MamaBear Foods Ltd
|Cork
|MamaBear Pasta Sauce
|€2.39
|Rebel Chilli
|Cork
|Rebel Chilli Korean BBQ Sauce (250ml)
|€3.95
|La Dolce Vita (N.I) Ltd.
|Down
|La Dolce Vita Pizza Rossa Kit (900g)
|€6.99
|Cookie Jar
|Down
|Mourne & Bread Soda Bread Mix (500g)
|€2.95
|Cookie Jar
|Down
|Mourne & Bread Scone Mix (500g)
|€2.95
|Hellbent
|Down
|Hellbent Pork Belly- Cherry & Balsamic (340g)
|€3.99
|Hellbent
|Down
|Hellbent Pork Belly -Honey Glaze (340g)
|€3.99
|ChanChan
|Dublin
|Mala Peanut & Chilli Rayu (325g)
|€3.95
|Knights Catering – Catering Company Woodfire & Green – Restaurant
|Dublin
|Woodfire & Green Burger sauce (240g)
|€2.99
|Knights Catering – Catering Company Woodfire & Green – Restaurant
|Dublin
|Woodfire & Green Blue Cheese Dip (170g)
|€3.49
|Knights Catering – Catering Company Woodfire & Green – Restaurant
|Dublin
|Woodfire & Green Wing Sauce (240g)
|€3.49
|Sejuiced
|Dublin
|Sejuiced The Cure- pomegranate, orange, lime (330ml)
|€2.95
|Sejuiced
|Dublin
|Sejuiced The O.G. – carrot, apple, lemon, ginger (330ml)
|€2.95
|Sejuiced
|Dublin
|Sejuiced Fruits & Roots-beetroot, carrot, banana, lemon, passion fruit (330ml)
|€2.95
|Losos Limited
|Dublin
|Vegrill Vegan Friendly Gnocchi Bolognese (350g)
|€3.49
|Cookie Dó
|Dublin
|
Cookie Dó Slice and Bake Cookie Rolls- Classic milk chocolate chip (390g)
|€3.49
|Cookie Dó
|Dublin
|Cookie Dó Slice and Bake Cookie Rolls-Triple chocolate chip (390g)
|€3.49
|Cookie Dó
|Dublin
|Cookie Dó Slice and Bake Cookie Rolls-Peanut butter &chocolate (390g)
|€3.49
|The Wild Wok
|Dublin
|The Wild Wok Gyoza-Chicken mushroom (410g)
|€4.99
|The Wild Wok
|Dublin
|The Wild Wok Gyoza- Pork prawn chives (410g)
|€4.99
|Cream of the crop Gelato
|Dublin
|Cream of the Crop Artisan Gelato-Apple Pie (300ml)
|€4.99
|Cream of the crop Gelato
|Dublin
|Cream of the Crop Artisan Gelato- Sheep Yogurt & Berries (300ml)
|€4.99
|Cream of the crop Gelato
|Dublin
|Cream of the Crop Artisan Gelato- Vegan Banana & Cinnamon (300ml)
|€4.99
|Mama Shee
|Dublin
|Mama Shee African Chilli Spices (120g)
|€2.79
|Dogs Love Fish
|Dublin
|Dog Loves Fish
Dog Treats Seasonal Fish Skins (90g)
|€3.79
|Dogs Love Fish
|Dublin
|Dog Love Fish
Dog Treats Hake & Salmon Sausage (90g)
|€3.79
|Oggi
|Dublin
|Oggi Quattro Cheese Ravioli (500g)
|€3.25
|Oggi
|Dublin
|Oggi Spinach & Ricotta Tortellini (500g)
|€3.25
|Oggi
|Dublin
|Oggi Mushroom & Ricotta Ravioli (500g)
|€3.25
|Mama Nagis
|Dublin
|Mama Nagi Indian Cooking Pastes- Green curry (250g)
|€2.99
|Mama Nagis
|Dublin
|Mama Nagi Indian Cooking Pastes Hot harissa pepper (250g)
|€2.99
|Connemara Brewing Company
|Galway
|Connemara Brewing Co. Connemara Lager (330ml)
|€2.49
|Connemara Brewing Company
|Galway
|Connemara Brewing Co. Connemara Ale (330ml)
|€2.49
|Vegan Protein Co.
|Galway
|Vegan Protein Co. Protein Blend- Chocolate (200g)
|€4.95
|Vegan Protein Co.
|Galway
|Vegan Protein Co. Protein Blend- Berry (200g)
|€4.95
|Wellness Baking Listowel Ltd
|Kerry
|Gluten Free Soda Bread (580g)
|€3.99
|Go Gourmet
|Kildare
|BBQ Rub -Memphis (80g)
|€1.99
|Go Gourmet
|Kildare
|BBQ Rub-Jerk (80g)
|€1.99
|Go Gourmet
|Kildare
|BBQ Rub- Cajun (80g)
|€1.99
|The Johnny Magory Company ltd
|Kildare
|Johnny Magory in the Magical Wild
|€8.99
|The Johnny Magory Company ltd
|Kildare
|Johnny Magory and the Forest Fleadh Cheoil
|
€8.99
|The Johnny Magory Company ltd
|Kildare
|Johnny Magory Joins the Irish Legends
|
€8.99
|The Grillshack
|Kildare
|The GrillShack Original Hotsauce (270ml)
|€3.29
|The Grillshack
|Kildare
|The GrillShack Triple X Hot Sauce (270ml)
|€3.29
|The Fig Tree Restaurant
|Kilkenny
|The Fig Tree Dressing- Original House Style (280ml)
|€2.95
|The Fig Tree Restaurant
|Kilkenny
|The Fig Tree Dressing- Honey & Cayenne (280ml)
|€2.95
|Blakes Always Organic
|Leitrim
|Blakes Always Organic Culture Blend Coffee (250g)
|€6.49
|Blakes Always Organic
|Leitrim
|Blakes Always Organic Purely Arabica Coffee (250g)
|€6.49
|Dromod Boxty
|Leitrim
|Dromod Boxty LTD Dromod Pancakes (280g)
|€2.49
|Jinny’s Bakery Ltd
|Leitrim
|Jinny’s Bakery Bread Mix- Stout Mix (610g)
|€3.69
|Jinny’s Bakery Ltd
|Leitrim
|Jinny’s Bakery Bread Mix- Oat Mix (540g)
|€3.69
|KooKee
|Louth
|Kookee Cookie Mix Spotaí Chocolate Chip (340g)
|€3.60
|KooKee
|Louth
|Kookee Free From Cookie Mix- Double Chocolate (400g)
|€3.60
|KooKee
|Louth
|Kookee Free From Cookie Mix-Triple Chocolate (400g)
|€3.60
|McEntee’s
|Louth
|McEntee’s Irish Loose Tea- Afternoon Blend (165g)
|€3.95
|McEntee’s
|Louth
|McEntee’s Irish Loose Tea-Breakfast Blend (165g)
|€3.95
|McEntee’s
|Louth
|McEntee’s Irish Loose Tea-Gold Blend (165g)
|
€3.95
|Boyne Grove Fruit Farm
|Louth
|Stameen Farm Apple Juice (750ml)
|€3.79
|Furnace Green
|Mayo
|Furnace Green Meat Free Black Pudding (280g)
|€2.29
|Furnace Green
|Mayo
|Furnace Green Meat Free White Pudding (280g)
|€2.29
|Black Castle Farm
|Tipperary
|Blackcastle Farm Prime Irish Beef Sausages (340g)
|€3.99
|Woodlab Distillery-Home of Symphonia Spirits
|Tyrone
|Symphonia Irish Apple Rum 40% ABV (50cl)
|€35.00
|Irish Black Butter
|Tyrone
|Irish Black Butter Peanut Spread (368g)
|€4.99
|Coffee House Lane
|Waterford
|Coffee House Lane
Wholebean Coffee-1690 Blend (227g)
|€4.99
|Coffee House Lane
|Waterford
|Coffee House Lane
Wholebean Coffee-Viking city Roast (227g)
|
€4.99
|Coffee House Lane
|Waterford
|Coffee House Lane
Freshground Coffee- 1690 Blend (227g)
|€4.99
|Frothing Ferments
|Waterford
|Frothing Ferments Lemon & Lime Water Kefir (250ml)
|€2.49
|Iasc Seafood Bar – Iasc ‘sa bhaile’
|Waterford
|Iasc Abhaile Tartar Sauce (100g)
|€3.49
|Oat in the City
|Westmeath
|Oat in the City Barista Oat Drink (500ml)
|€2.49
|Wild About
|Wexford
|Sparkling Nettle Drink (330ml)
|€2.29
|Wild About
|Wexford
|Sparkling Fennel Drink (330ml)
|€2.29
|Ballyhack Smokehouse
|Wexford
|Ballyhack Smokehouse Artisan Beech Smoked Salmon (200g)
|€7.49
|Trudie’s Kitchen
|Wexford
|Trudie’s Kitchen Variety Pack – contains coleslaw, potato salad and free-range egg salad in a trio pack (250g)
|€3.49
|Ballyhubbock Farm
|Wicklow
|Ballyhubbock Farm Sheep’s Milk Halloumi (150g)
|€4.49
|Le Paysan
|Wicklow
|Le Paysan Free Range Chicken Liver Pate (100g)
|€3.99
|MuMe
|Wicklow
|Mume Daily Brush Cleaning Spray (120g)
|€12.99
|MuMe
|Wicklow
|Mume Vegan Solid Makeup Brush Cleanser (50g)
|€12.99