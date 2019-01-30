Aldgate Developments Plans Two Data Centres

30 Jan 2019 | 02.25 pm

Office developer Aldgate Developments, active in London and Dublin, has announced plans for two new data centres with a total capacity of more than 180MW.

Aldgate subsidiary Echelon Data Centres has planning permission for a 44,000 square metres data centre in Clondalkin, while planning permission for a 45,000 sq.m. facility in Arklow is described by the company as ‘imminent’.

Echelon Clondalkin is located in Clondalkin Industrial Estate, near Grange Castle and Profile Park. It is in the construction phase and is due to be operational by Q3 2020. Echelon Avoca is located on the former Irish Fertilisers Industries site in Avoca Business Park, Co Wicklow. Subject to planning permission, Echelon hopes the Avoca site will be in operation by Q1 2021.

The Department of Business said the capacity available across the facilities will be circa one-third of all operational capacity currently available in Ireland, and 15% of that either planned or in development.

Echelon CEO Niall Molloy commented: “Between our two sites in Clondalkin and Arklow, and other sites that we are in the process of identifying and acquiring in Ireland, the UK and Europe, Echelon will become one of Europe’s biggest data centre providers.”

he added that development and operation of the two sites will provide employment for 1,100 people, mostly n the construction phase.

Aldgate Developments is best known for a spec development in London, Aldgate Tower, a 16-storey tower block that is home to Uber in the UK. The project was commenced at the start of the decade and the developers flipped it for a large profit. Aldgate is also responsible for a retail and office building on Lime Street, where the main tenant is Qatar Insurance Corporation.

In 2017 Aldgate Developments bought lands in Sandyford area with the intention of constructing ‘Leopardstown West’, a 400,000 sq.ft office campus.

Aldgate’s principals are Niall Molloy, Paul Molloy and Oisin Quinn. Their backers include former Smurfit director Peter Gleeson, while bottles and cans tycoon Paul Coulson has also been associated with the company in press comment.

According to Echelon. there were 48 data centre facilities in Ireland at the end of Q3 2018, offering 540MW of data centre capacity. It is estimated that 722MW of new data centre capacity is in construction, in planning or under active consideration.

Echelon’s expectation is that demand for data centre storage will expand by a factor of five by 2025, due to corporates operating in the fields of cloud computing, online retail, social media, digital broadcasting and the internet of things.