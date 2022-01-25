Alan Cox Steps Down From Media Agency Core

25 Jan 2022 | 03.35 pm

Alan Cox, chief executive of media agency Core, has announced that he is leaving the company he helped to establish.

Core is the largest buyer of advertising across media in Ireland.

The business employs 330 people and consists of eight practices – Creative, Data, Investment, Learning, Media (comprising of Mediaworks, Spark Foundry, Starcom, and Zenith), Research, Sponsorship, and Strategy.

Cox (pictured) said he will be leaving Core in the coming months to launch a software business, specialising in the area of business transformation.

According to Cox: “My experience in the planning and management of Core’s transformation strategy in recent years has ignited an intense interest in this field that I wish to pursue.”

Following what Cox described as a ‘rigorous succession process’ led by company chairman Patrick Coveney, deputy CEO Aidan Greene has been selected to succeed Cox.

“Aidan is an exceptional practitioner and a brilliant leader,” Cox commented. “This is an excellent outcome for all concerned, because Aidan has a deep understanding of the business, where the industry is going and the needs of all stakeholders. He will also bring a new perspective to the role, which is always a good thing.”

Cox added: “I have enjoyed the last 15 years in Core immensely. It has been a great privilege to work with so many wonderful people during that time. It has been a fascinating and rewarding period of my career, and I will continue to maintain a keen interest in the future of the business, which I know is in the safest of hands.”

Aidan Greene was previously the managing director of media planning and buying agency MediaVest (now called Spark Foundry).

He launched the direct response media agency Clear Blue Water in 2005, before taking the reins of MediaVest in 2007. He has also worked in Ogilvy & Mather and Carat.

Greene spent two years as president of the Institute of Advertising Practitioners of Ireland and is chairperson of the board of the Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival.

Photo: Aidan Greene (left) and Alan Cox. (Pic: Conor McCabe)