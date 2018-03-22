A&L Goodbody Strengthens Construction Team

22 Mar 2018 | 10.10 am

Law firm A&L Goodbody is adding to its construction team in Dublin with the appointment of Conor Owens as a new partner.

Owens specialises in contentious construction law, resolving disputes between construction parties through litigation, arbitration and mediation. He also provides non-contentious legal advice to construction firms such as the negotiation of building contracts, consultant appointments and sub-contracts.

International construction consultant, Aecom, has predicted that the Irish construction industry will grow by 14% in 2018. And the government recently announced a ten-year €115bn infrastructure upgrade programme as part of the 2018-2027 National Development Plan.

Managing partner Julian Yarr commented: “We continue to develop our market leading construction team and I’m delighted to welcome Conor, who brings a wealth of experience and industry knowledge.

“We see good prospects for the construction sector as the Irish economy continues to improve. This economic growth has a positive impact on investment in national infrastructure projects as well as increased activity in residential land development and commercial construction.”

Photo: Julian Yarr (left) and Conor Owens. (Pic: Jason Clarke)