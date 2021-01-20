A&L Goodbody Appoints Ten New Partners

20 Jan 2021 | 08.47 am

Law firm A&L Goodbody has added ten new partners, as well as appointing one new counsel and 23 new associates. Eight of the new partners will be based at the Dublin office, with two in Belfast.

Managing partner Julian Yarr (pictured) said: “Despite so much change and disruption, we continue to invest in our people, our client service and the future. I would like to congratulate our new partners, counsel and associates, who bring additional strength, depth and expertise to our client service.

“I would also like to sincerely thank everyone in ALG for the way they have responded and adapted to living and working with this pandemic. Through their collective efforts we have continued to provide our clients with exceptional service when they have needed it most.”

The new partners (above) are: Louise Byrne (white collar crime, Dublin), Nicholas Cole (litigation, Dublin), Mark Devane (financial regulation and investigations, Dublin), David Fitzgerald (commercial property, Dublin), Christopher Jessup (finance, Belfast), Gregory Martin (commercial property, Belfast), Gillian McDonald (legal project management, Dublin), Noeleen Meehan (employment, Dublin), Robbie O’Driscoll (finance, Dublin) and Brian O’Malley (restructuring and insolvency, Dublin). The new counsel is Deirdre Griffin (commercial property, Dublin).